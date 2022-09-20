Authenticx Delivers Conversational Data Insights to the Life Sciences Industry

Unstructured data from the voice of the customer offers wealth of data to increase patient adherence, product utilization, regulatory compliance

The trillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry has seen tremendous growth and shows no signs of slowing down. Call centers are at the heart of connections between pharma leaders and their customers. The customer voice has become increasingly important, and these companies need solutions for gathering, listening and gaining insights from what their customers say, so that business strategies can be developed from a comprehensive source of truth.

One of the biggest impediments to a positive customer journey in life sciences is that customers are getting stuck navigating the complexity of the healthcare system. Authenticx helps companies identify and mitigate customer disruptions and other industry challenges to drive business results for life sciences.

Contact center quality

Authenticx uncovers root causes to improve contact center performance, using AI and ML to leverage unstructured data gathered from customer conversations to:

Access insights on call center agent effectiveness.

Surface common drivers of customers feeling stuck.

Communicate those insights to organizational leadership.

Inform strategies to mitigate those issues.

"The life sciences play a significant role in the health and well-being of patients. "When we talk about delivering exceptional customer service, we face various challenges." said Director, Hub Operations at a major pharmaceutical company. "The amount of data and noise can hamper our ability to identify and address our customers' concerns. Conversational data, gleaned from conversations that our patients and customers have with us, have given deep insight into the patient journey and empowered us to find areas of concern holistically and resolve then more effectively."

Access and adherence

Pharma faces customer friction challenges that impact access and adherence to prescribed medication and treatment plans. Using conversational data, Authenticx identifies the biggest drivers of customer perceptions, behaviors and unsolicited feedback, which can inform leaders who are responsible for driving access and support patient adherence.

Regulatory compliance

Additionally, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) requires pharmaceutical and life sciences brands to have in place mechanisms identifying and reporting adverse events and product quality complaints.

Considering the number of communication channels available to customers — and the amount of data generated from these interactions — tracking and monitoring these customer concerns is an impossible task. But streamlined management of this unstructured data with Authenticx helps organizations prioritize patient health and safety via accurate, timely reporting.

Brand launches

The voice of the customer holds tremendous power. So when brands prepare for new product launches, it makes sense for their marketing teams to understand how customers talk about the product. These insights help teams develop more effective educational and communication tools to resolve friction points.

Companies can use Authenticx's technology to create call montages, using specific keywords to identify recurring topics — including customer frustrations. These calls redact personally identifying information (PII), ensuring patient privacy is protected. Evaluating sample calls surfaces themes like:

Challenges finding finding access to a particular product.

Concerns about assistance programs, costs and insurance coverage.

Frustration with navigating coverage and costs associated with new products while finding little information to provide clarity and education.

Other disruptions tangentially related to the original reason for a customer call, a phenomenon Authenticx calls the Eddy Effect .

Insights generated from customer conversations empower marketing teams to update current messaging and call scripts to provide more clarity for frustrated customers.

"We know that time is money," said Amy Brown, founder and CEO of Authenticx. "When customer calls last longer than a few minutes, it's often due to customer frustration. We're able to analyze tens of thousands of customer interactions quickly and efficiently, surfacing themes of where customers struggle on their journey. Marketing teams and other leaders use these insights to rethink their strategies, reduce call length, better assess agent quality scores over time, and ultimately deliver a better customer experience."

To learn more about how Authenticx helps pharmaceutical companies and other life sciences organizations improve the customer journey, visit Authenticx.com .

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions.

