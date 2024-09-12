Authenticx Demonstrates How Conversation Data is Reshaping Healthcare

Fifth annual Customer Voices in Healthcare Report reveals organizations using conversational AI decreased customer friction by 28%

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx, the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, has released its 2024 Customer Voices in Healthcare Report . The fifth edition of the report highlights the impact of conversation data and how AI unlocks the power of this data source to transform healthcare processes, decrease customer friction, and deliver a positive experience.

"As we analyze our customer data year-over-year, we see the positive momentum healthcare organizations are experiencing by using conversations to hear the ground truth and solve real business problems. Conversational AI is a powerful tool to help healthcare leaders identify frustrations, improve experiences, and lower costs," said Amy Brown , founder and CEO of Authenticx. "Customer conversations are a treasure trove of raw, renewable insights that organizations can harness to guide strategic decisions, business objectives, and improvements in patient care."

This year's report identifies ways healthcare companies are leveraging conversation data with AI to drive improvements in business outcomes such as customer retention, first call resolution (FCR), agent performance, and customer experience. One way healthcare is improving customer experience is by using conversation data to identify and measure customer friction with the Eddy Effect ™.

In an analysis of over 300 million healthcare conversations with 15 proprietary AI models, Authenticx explored how customer friction is impacting patient care and identified several key findings:

Organizations that use conversational AI decreased customer friction by 28% when compared to the 2021 average Eddy Effect™ rate.

Approximately 46% of Eddy Effect™ conversations were attributed to delayed or prevented care. Other top sources of friction included agents' time and negative customer sentiment.

The top events attributed to delay of patient care are form submissions, prior authorizations, and technology challenges.

According to the report, the administrative burden of healthcare is creating added confusion in an already complex industry. This is creating strain from process oversights, errors and duplicative efforts. But conversation data has the power to reshape the industry. As Authenticx continues to invest in conversation data analysis, insights shared in the Customer Voices Report will continue to surface the intricacies of the healthcare business landscape and how voices can be a powerful data source to reshape healthcare.

"The impact of AI in healthcare is being felt, and we're just starting to break down the barriers for further understanding," said Brown. "Pairing AI insights with human expertise will only lead to more efficiency, customer retention, and groundbreaking care as we continue to innovate."

To read the full 2024 Customer Voices Report and learn more about how Authenticx harnesses the power of everyday conversations with AI built for healthcare, visit Authenticx.com .

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions. In 2023, Authenticx was ranked No. 349 on the Inc. 5000 recognized as one of America and Indiana's fastest-growing private companies.

