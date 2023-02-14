Authenticx Expands Automation Capabilities with New Autoscoring Tool

Innovative solution enhances true data-driven decision-making for healthcare organizations navigating a turbulent economy — and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, has released a new autoscoring tool to automate data analysis and alleviate the burden of existing healthcare resource constraints. This tool automatically evaluates and scores customer interactions using best-practice criteria for the healthcare industry.

According to Precedence Research , the global healthcare automation market is predicted to reach nearly $91.6B by 2030. Automation — specifically autoscoring — enables organizations to examine qualitative and quantitative insights that can improve training and onboarding, contact center performance and quality assurance. Authenticx's autoscoring tool uses machine learning (ML) to help organizations efficiently analyze vast amounts of data to provide more insight and context for strategic decision-making.

"The current economic instability has driven healthcare organizations to cut costs and assess operational constraints," said Amy Brown , CEO of Authenticx. "Automation helps healthcare leaders enhance efficiencies and protect the bottom line. Customer service, operations and quality assurance teams also benefit from using automation to listen at scale to large volumes of unstructured data and identify areas of improvement for enhancing customer experiences."

The Authenticx autoscoring tool audits interactions using industry-specific criteria and evaluations designed for healthcare and enables organizations to:

Confidently evaluate interactions : assess brand, quality and agent performance, automatically check conversations and uncover coaching opportunities using a more extensive, representative set of data and interactions.





: Save time and protect capacity : empower leaders to focus on initiatives that optimize team performance and growth, uphold compliance standards and improve brand perception.





: Audit more agent interactions: meet quality and compliance requirements, reach listening goals, provide greater visibility into team performance and generate brand insights.

For more information on Authenticx's autoscoring solution and to learn how the company helps healthcare organizations improve their customers' journeys by listening to patient feedback at scale, please visit Authenticx.com .

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions.

