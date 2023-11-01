Authenticx Identifies Opportunities to Improve, Streamline Healthcare CX with AI

2023 Customer Voices in Healthcare Report reveals patients are facing more obstacles and disruptions in the healthcare journey

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx, the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, has released its 2023 Customer Voices in Healthcare Report, which shows how healthcare organizations are leveraging artificial intelligence tools to usher in the next era of customer listening.

The fourth edition of the report:

  • Highlights AI's impact across healthcare.
  • Identifies the areas where AI implementation enables solutions for healthcare.
  • Outlines uses cases where AI is driving positive outcomes for both organizations and their customers.

"We're in a time where the application of AI is continually and rapidly expanding what is possible in all aspects of the healthcare experience," said Amy Brown, founder and CEO of Authenticx. "Organizations need to fully understand the challenges their customers face and how AI can make an impact in generating valuable insights. But those insights are incomplete without factoring in customers' actual voices. Implementing AI levels up how healthcare organizations listen to customer needs and inform how they drive positive, meaningful change."

Key Findings
Authenticx analyzed hundreds of millions of healthcare-focused conversations in 2023, highlighting how artificial intelligence is having an impact across healthcare enterprises. Key findings from the report reveal three overlapping drivers of the Eddy Effect™, a disruption that causes customers to become "stuck" when seeking a resolution for an issue. Those drivers are communication among the humans involved in an interaction, technology breakdowns, and confusion surrounding processes and procedures.

The analysis also found the following:

  • 21% of client interactions were impacted by the Eddy Effect, up from 18% in 2022.
  • Nearly half (46%) of these disruptions delayed or prevented patient care.
  • The average call length during the occurrence of the Eddy Effect occurrence call length lasted nearly 10 minutes.
  • Over 80% of Eddy Effect conversations involved a process breakdown, 35% stemmed from people-related issues, and the remaining 11% were attributed to technology issues.
  • In one highlighted use case, 80% of evaluated calls experienced a potential brand detractor.

A New Era of Customer Listening
Insights uncovered by listening at scale with artificial intelligence can enhance healthcare's human experience by producing reliable, actionable insights that can help resolve the day-to-day obstacles customers face. AI amplifies the voice of the customer and empowers healthcare professionals to elevate patient care, reduce costs and deliver a stronger customer experience.

Listening at scale equips healthcare leaders to make strategic decisions supporting business outcomes. Organizations utilizing conversational intelligence to understand their customers cite a 25% increase in first-call resolution rate and a 10% decrease in customer churn.

To read the full 2023 Customer Voices Report and learn more about how Authenticx empowers healthcare organizations to improve the customer journey, visit Authenticx.com.

About Authenticx
Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions. In 2023, Authenticx was ranked No. 349 on the Inc. 5000 recognized as one of America and Indiana's fastest-growing private companies.

