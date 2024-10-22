Authenticx Launches Ava, an AI-Powered Assistant Delivering Rapid, Data-Driven Insights

New in-platform tool enables organizations to easily navigate customer data and access feedback

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx, a top conversation intelligence platform for healthcare organizations, today announced the launch of Ava, an AI-powered in-app assistant that helps users quickly answer their most pressing business questions while serving up meaningful insights from their own data. The AI assistant can analyze call transcripts, interpret correlations between AI models, provide coaching feedback on agent performance, and recommend strategic actions to take based on learnings from this analysis.

Historically, users might spend more time analyzing reports based on AI results and listening to samples of customer conversations to determine key insights and learnings. Now, detailed analysis of available customer conversations can be delivered in a matter of seconds, allowing users to spend less time on discovery and more time on strategy.

Behind a user-friendly, chat-based interface, Ava uses a powerful Large Language Model (LLM) to interpret user questions and complete analysis of tasks or actions.

Ava can answer prompts like:

"What topics are causing an increase in call duration?"

"What is driving preventable call time?"

"What calls would be relevant to analyze if I'm trying to divert call volume to automated systems?"

"How many conversations mentioning insurance copays are causing disruption for patients?"

"Analyze conversations about enrollment from the last 7 days and give me key insights."

Responses and recommendations are generated from proprietary Authenticx AI models and the user's data. Ava provides context and pattern recognition that can better inform business decisions.

"Customer conversations can help healthcare organizations learn more about their experiences, operational challenges, and more. Our AI strategy has always been to make these insights more accessible," said Eric Prugh , Chief Product Officer at Authenticx. "Rather than navigating the breadth of Authenticx's platform, healthcare leaders can now use Ava to chat directly with their organization's data and access insights that were impossible or too time-consuming to access before."

With Ava as an AI-powered assistant, daily users and their C-Suite leaders can:

Access consultant-level insights 24/7: Ava can continuously provide users with tailored insights, recommended next best actions, and emerging trends all specific to their organization. Synthesize complex findings: Ava can help prioritize high-impact initiatives, quickly analyze report results, and summarize overarching themes across conversations. Automate repetitive, time-consuming tasks: Ava can generate agent coaching notes, analyze customer conversations, and find relevant audio clips for employee training. Quickly onboard new analysts and team members: Ava can help new employees get up to speed on how to use Authenticx AI and understand customer data.

Ava's release builds on Authenticx's strategic expansion of its generative AI capabilities. The platform's GenAI solution enables healthcare organizations to use recorded customer conversations as a key source of business insight. Authenticx AI proactively summarizes and aggregates similar topics across customer interactions.

"Our recent annual report showed that organizations using conversational AI were able to reduce customer friction by 28% on average," said Amy Brown , Founder & CEO of Authenticx. "Ava is the latest addition to our well-established AI platform and the next step for healthcare organizations to successfully realize the value of their conversation data."

For more information on Ava and how Authenticx makes conversational insights more accessible, please visit Authenticx.com

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for listening at scale with artificial intelligence. The platform brings conversational intelligence to healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions. In 2023, Authenticx was ranked No. 349 on the Inc. 5000 and recognized as one of America's and Indiana's fastest-growing private companies.

Media Contact

PANBlast on behalf of Authenticx

Tori Klimczak

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 179

SOURCE Authenticx