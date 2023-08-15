Authenticx recognized as one of America and Indiana's fastest-growing private companies by Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Authenticx ranks No. 349 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"The complexities of healthcare and insurance can be challenging to navigate, and Authenticx is committed to making it easier for consumers. Our healthcare-specific, large language models listen to conversations at scale to identify friction that creates despair for consumers and attrition for the businesses that serve them." said Amy Brown, founder and CEO of Authenticx. "This accomplishment reflects our team's dedication to a powerful AI-driven platform that speaks to both head and heart to drive meaningful change."

In addition to the company's overall Inc. 5000 ranking, Authenticx ranked:

No. 45 in the software category

No. 1 in the state of Indiana

No. 1 in the greater Indianapolis area.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

This recognition comes after a period of significant growth for Authenticx, which announced a $20M Series B in January 2023, experienced a 2.5x increase in ARR in 2022 and added nearly 70 new employees since July 2021. The vast workforce expansion also included the addition of a Chief Product Officer to the company's C-suite. Additionally, Authenticx's growing customer base now has six of the top 10 leading global pharmaceutical companies.

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions.

