Authenticx Welcomes Serial Entrepreneur Dr. Don Brown to its Board of Directors

After scaling four startups, Brown brings a breadth of knowledge to Authenticx

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard in healthcare for listening at scale with artificial intelligence, has welcomed Dr. Don Brown to its board of directors. With nearly 40 years of healthcare and technology leadership experience, Dr. Brown brings an abundance of valuable expertise to expand Authenticx's vision and conversational intelligence platform.

"Don is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country, and his extensive experience, track record and Hoosier roots could not be more relevant to Authenticx and our mission," said Amy Brown, Founder and CEO of Authenticx. "As a doctor and as the founder of Interactive Intelligence, followed by LifeOmic, Don understands the need for accessible and insightful data to drive meaningful change in healthcare. His passion and depth of knowledge in the industry will help our team continue to innovate and evolve."

Dr. Brown most recently served as founder and CEO of LifeOmic , a healthcare technology company, from 2016 until its sale to Fountain Health in 2023. Previously, he founded and served as CEO of Interactive Intelligence, which became a public company in 1999 and which Genesys Cloud Services, Inc. acquired in 2016.

Dr. Brown also founded Software Artistry, Indiana's first software company to go public and later be acquired by IBM. In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Dr. Brown serves as a technology and business advisor, investor and philanthropist for multiple organizations.

"The healthcare system has endless opportunities for improvement, and AI is pushing that innovation even further. Advancing its effectiveness and support for patients should be a top priority," said Dr. Don Brown. "I believe in Authenticx's mission of using conversational AI to help humans understand humans and generate actionable change in healthcare. I'm eager to work with the team to enhance the healthcare experience with actionable and measurable results."

Authenticx anticipates another year of high growth and further development of healthcare-specific AI models that drive ROI for healthcare enterprises. To learn more about how Authenticx empowers healthcare organizations to improve the customer journey, visit Authenticx.com .

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for listening at scale with artificial intelligence. The platform brings conversational intelligence to healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions. In 2023, Authenticx was ranked No. 349 on the Inc. 5000 and recognized as one of America's and Indiana's fastest-growing private companies.

Media Contact:

BLASTmedia on behalf of Authenticx

Tori Klimczak

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 179

SOURCE Authenticx