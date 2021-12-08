Authentique Agency Expands Footprint to Nashville to Support Strategic Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentique Agency, an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has announced its expansion into Nashville, Tennessee, following continued regional success over the last five years.

Authentique tapped LoLita Toney as a regional partner to assist with the transition to further solidify its position in Nashville. Toney brings a wealth of knowledge with 30 years of combined experience in leadership, fundraising, sales, recruiting and operations.

"As a Black-owned agency, Authentique has had a rich foundation of supporting and amplifying multicultural audiences for a diverse set of companies. Our expansion into Nashville symbolizes our reach and the impact of our agency's core pillars – harnessing the power of community, culture, and purpose - in an amazing city that has continually embraced us with open arms," says Roy Broderick Jr., President & CEO, Authentique. "We are eager to strengthen and create new relationships within the region to extend our community footprint to create change that matches the long legacy of culture fostered by past, present and future generations."

Toney is not the only one with ties to Nashville. Authentique set roots in Nashville in 2017 to support the launch of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and later became the museum's lead agency of record in 2019. The agency played an integral role in the overall success and reach of the museum.

Earlier this year the agency joined forces with the Country Music Association (CMA) and the Country Music Association Foundation (CMAF) to provide counsel and help strengthen DEI initiatives. "Welcome to Nashville," says Sarah Trahern, CEO of CMA. "As always, we are pleased to work with a forward-thinking agency like Authentique to enhance and evolve our membership strategies and help provide impactful change to our industry."

To learn more about the Authentique Agency and its services, visit www.AuthentiqueAgency.com.

About Authentique

Authentique is an integrated marketing agency with deep general market and multicultural experience focused on leveraging the power of identity. Established in 2016, Authentique is a certified minority and LGBT-owned firm that specializes in brand strategy, influencer engagement, creative development, experiential and integrated communications. The agency has represented brands including Papa Johns, Rice-A-Roni, Instagram, National Museum of African American Music, Atlanta Hawks and United Way among others. Learn more at www.AuthentiqueAgency.com.

