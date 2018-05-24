Authentix Board Names Kevin McKenna as Next CEO; Bernard C. Bailey to Continue as Chairman of the Board

"For more than 20 years, Authentix has provided advanced solutions to combat illicit trade across the globe. It is a great honor to now lead Authentix in the next phase of our growth as we look to advance our world-class authentication solutions into new markets and next generation technologies," said Kevin McKenna. "We have an exceptionally talented team at Authentix that is focused on unlocking future growth opportunities while being committed to our existing customers' success. I am incredibly optimistic about our future."

Prior to Authentix, McKenna held executive management roles within the information technology and security industries at HID Global and L-1 Identity Solutions. He began his career with IBM Global Services, serving in a variety of consulting and program management positions.

Bailey commented, "Kevin's breadth of experience, coupled with his deep understanding of our global customers and markets make him a superb choice for leading Authentix moving forward. His vision, strategic insights and execution track record are exactly what Authentix needs as we enter into our next chapter, which I am confident will be even more impactful and exciting than our last."

After earning his undergraduate degree in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, McKenna served as an officer in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot. He also holds an advanced degree in engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla.

About Authentix:

Authentix, a leading global authentication and information services company, assists customers in combating illicit trade and managing the integrity of their global supply chains. With comprehensive end-to-end authentication solutions we help safeguard customers in refined fuels (e.g., gasoline, diesel, lubes, and LPG) and branded products (e.g., pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and spirits industries) from counterfeiting, product theft, product diversion, and adulteration. In addition, we help protect currencies for many leading central banks.

Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in the US, UK, UAE, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.authentix.com

Media Contact:

Sonyett Bailey

Marketing Director, Authentix

sonyett.bailey@authentix.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/authentix-board-names-kevin-mckenna-as-next-ceo-bernard-c-bailey-to-continue-as-chairman-of-the-board-300653878.html

SOURCE Authentix

Related Links

http://www.authentix.com

