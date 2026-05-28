AuthenX to Unveil Detachable 2D FAU Technology at COMPUTEX 2026, Eliminating the Optical Packaging Bottleneck for Next-Gen AI and HPC Clusters

Integrating 12-inch CMOS Meta-Lenses into a multi-row 2D array, AuthenX delivers ultra-low loss and high alignment tolerance to seamlessly scale 3.2T to 12.8T CPO deployments.

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthenX Inc., a leading innovator in high-speed optical interconnect solutions, today announced its exhibition lineup for COMPUTEX Taipei 2026 (June 2–5). The company will present advanced silicon photonics and meta-optics portfolios designed to eliminate the critical physical constraints impeding next-generation AI and HPC cluster scaling. The showcase will be headlined by the first live technical demonstration of AuthenX's Detachable 2D FAU (Fiber Array Unit)—a breakthrough designed to overcome the commercial deployment barriers of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO).

Solving the Packaging Bottleneck for CPO Scaling

As AI workloads expand, hardware roadmaps are scaling transmission capacities from 3.2T and 6.4T toward next-generation 12.8T CPO architectures. However, multiplying channel densities along this roadmap pushes traditional optical packaging to its scalability limits. Traditional permanent bonding requires near-zero alignment tolerances to meet stringent insertion loss budgets. This delicate balance increasingly penalizes manufacturing yields and escalates deployment complexity.

AuthenX's Detachable 2D FAU directly addresses this challenge by integrating proprietary Meta-Lens technology into the optical alignment path. Utilizing advanced sub-wavelength nanostructures, the Meta-Lens precisely manipulates beam characteristics to achieve efficient beam collimation and wavefront shaping at the sub-micron scale. This approach yields two industry-defining advantages:

Ultra-Low Insertion Loss: Minimizes optical signal attenuation across high-density 2D fiber arrays to ensure maximum signal integrity and power efficiency.

Minimizes optical signal attenuation across high-density 2D fiber arrays to ensure maximum signal integrity and power efficiency. High Alignment Tolerance: Substantially extends the permissible alignment margin during fiber attachment. This industry-leading tolerance enables a fully detachable, high-durability pluggable structure that simplifies CPO module assembly and streamlines field maintenance.

Foundry-Ready Scaling via 12-Inch CMOS Processes

Crucial to commercial viability, AuthenX's Meta-Lenses are fabricated using standard semiconductor processes compatible with existing 12-inch CMOS wafer lines. Alongside this chip-level scaling, the company has engineered a proprietary, fully automated packaging and optical performance testing pipeline for its FAU products. This holistic fabrication-to-testing framework bypasses traditional meta-optics manufacturing bottlenecks, positioning AuthenX as a stable, high-yield supplier capable of supporting large-scale data center infrastructure deployment.

"The rapid expansion of AI and HPC cluster computing has driven traditional copper-based interconnects to their fundamental performance limits. Silicon photonics and CPO have become essential components—representing the next generation of computing infrastructure," said Paul Wu, Chief Executive Officer of AuthenX. "By combining our proprietary meta-optics innovations with foundry-compatible 12-inch fabrication processes, we have addressed the dual engineering challenges of optical alignment and insertion loss. AuthenX is well-positioned to support global hyperscalers and semiconductor manufacturers in deploying energy-efficient, high-capacity next-generation AI data center infrastructure."

COMPUTEX 2026 Live Demo

To enable global customers and partners to evaluate this technical innovation in person, a live demonstration of the Detachable 2D FAU will be featured at Booth S0213a (Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 4th Floor) from June 2–5.

AuthenX welcomes global industry partners, technology analysts, and investment professionals to visit Booth S0213a. Attendees are invited to explore the future of low-power, high-density optical connectivity and learn how AuthenX is enabling next-generation AI/HPC infrastructure.

About AuthenX Inc. AuthenX Inc. is a leading provider of high-speed optical interconnect solutions, specializing in bringing advanced meta-optics and next-generation silicon photonics technologies to market. Driven by its mission, "Pioneering Meta-optics in Silicon Photonics," and backed by deep optical design capabilities and exceptional technical integration expertise, the company delivers scalable, low-power, and foundry-ready optical components for global AI data centers and HPC applications.

SOURCE AuthenX Inc.