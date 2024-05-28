AuthMind Accelerates Go-To-Market Strategy with IBM OEM Agreement

BETHESDA, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthMind Inc., a leading innovator in identity security, today announced it inked an OEM agreement with IBM, leveraging AuthMind's unique platform for securing identity infrastructure and access across the entire enterprise with Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR).

Providing unmatched identity observability, the AuthMind platform consistently detects identity-driven threats targeting identity infrastructure, as well as managed and unmanaged identities across multi-cloud and on-prem environments. The platform also enables security teams to identify and remediate identity-related blind spots and security gaps such as missing multi-factor authentication (MFA), shadow assets, unauthorized local accounts, and the usage of unauthorized SaaS apps.

"We are thrilled to announce that IBM, a renowned leader in identity security within the industry, will soon introduce a new service through the recently unveiled AuthMind OEM agreement," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO and co-founder of AuthMind. "AuthMind is honored to collaborate with IBM, and we look forward to providing IBM's customers with trusted identity threat detection and ISPM capabilities."

"We're excited to bring AuthMind's identity security posture management and threat detection platform to our IBM Security Verify customers who look to us to provide the most robust and comprehensive protections available," said Wesley Gyure, IBM Security Director of Product Management. "This collaboration serves as an important pillar within our identity security offerings, as AuthMind provides a robust solution that helps address the identity protection needs of our customers."

IBM is planning to offer the new ISPM and threat detection service, named IBM Verify Identity Protection, to both existing and prospective customers by the end of Q2 2024. AuthMind's technology notably enhances the investments organizations have already made in IBM's identity security solutions by providing powerful identity activity observability that translates into proactively finding identity-related threats and hygiene issues. For more information on IBM's new service, visit https://www.ibm.com/verify.

In September 2023, AuthMind announced it raised a seed investment of $8.5M led by Ballistic Ventures with strategic participation by IBM Ventures.

About AuthMind

AuthMind is pioneering identity observability with a holistic platform that arms identity and cybersecurity teams with end-to-end, real-time identity security posture management and threat detection. Through unmatched visibility into the activities of identities, as they access cloud services, SaaS platforms, and on-premises assets, the AuthMind Identity Security Platform is the only solution that provides full identity and access context for fast remediation of identity threats and posture issues. AuthMind was founded in 2020 and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security in 2022. AuthMind is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com.

SOURCE AuthMind inc