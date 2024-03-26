AuthMind Names Bill Butler as Chief Revenue Officer

BETHESDA, Md., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthMind Inc., a leading innovator in identity security, today announced the appointment of Bill Butler as its Chief Revenue Officer.

Butler's appointment comes amid ongoing global growth and expansion of the company's executive team. Bringing more than 20 years of industry-specific experience, he most recently served in lead sales roles at Qrypt, Palo Alto Networks, Demisto, Tanium and Verizon Business. Butler's sales leadership has fueled over a billion dollars of successful startup exits.

Bill Butler is named Chief Revenue Officer at AuthMind.

"Offering a proven track record of notable and fast-paced growth in the cybersecurity space, Bill adds deep sales experience that's well positioned to lead AuthMind's success in the identity security sector," said Shlomi Yanai, CEO and co-founder at AuthMind. "We welcome Bill as a key member of our C-suite team, as he brings distinct expertise in building and leading thriving sales teams and partnerships."

"Identity-based attacks are the number one reason for enterprise breaches," Butler said. "AuthMind drives immediate value for customers by uniquely leveraging AI to ingest and correlate network flows with identity event logs – providing full visibility into all identities' activity (human, machine, managed and unmanaged) as well as blind spots across all applications and environments. I am thrilled to join a leadership team with such proven talent."

In September 2023, AuthMind announced it raised a seed investment of $8.5M led by Ballistic Ventures with strategic participation by IBM Ventures. AuthMind uniquely protects organizations against ever-growing, identity-driven attacks targeting both managed and unmanaged identities across multi-cloud and on-prem environments, while also empowering businesses to accelerate their cloud and SaaS adoption.

About AuthMind

AuthMind is a pioneering identity security provider that arms identity and cybersecurity teams with end-to-end, real-time identity security posture management and threat detection. Through unmatched visibility into the activities of identities, as they access cloud services, SaaS platforms, and on-premises assets, the AuthMind Identity SecOps Platform is the only solution that provides full identity and access context for fast remediation of identity threats and posture issues. It allows security organizations to become enablers for engineering and business teams to move faster as they adopt new cloud and SaaS tooling. AuthMind was founded in 2020 and was selected as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security. AuthMind is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com.

SOURCE AuthMind inc