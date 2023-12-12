AuthMind Strengthens Leadership Team Across Marketing, Product and Engineering for Next Phase of Growth

New leadership hires join from some of the fastest growing security startups

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuthMind Inc., a leading innovator in Identity SecOps, today announced the appointment of Katie Curtin-Mestre as vice president of marketing, Brian Dunphy as vice president of product management, and Ashwin Paranjpe as vice president of engineering.

Looking to further build upon the fast-paced growth of its AuthMind Identity SecOps Platform, all three positions are central to cementing the company's stance as a leading innovator in fighting identity-related exposures and threats.

Curtin-Mestre leads the AuthMind marketing team. She has over 25 years of experience working at leading cybersecurity and infrastructure companies. Before joining AuthMind, she most recently held senior marketing positions at Talon Cyber Security (to be acquired by Palo Alto Networks), CyberArk and SimpliVity.

Dunphy leads product management and spearheads the product lifecycle and roadmap. He brings over 25 years of intensive experience in cybersecurity, including most recently serving in senior product management roles at Claroty, RSA Security and Symantec.

Paranjpe offers more than 16 years of technical leadership in the sector. He serves as AuthMind's strategic lead for product engineering and development, having previously held top engineering roles at Cohesity, Isovalent, Oracle Public Cloud, Riverbed Technology and Dell SecureWorks.

"Katie, Brian, and Ashwin bring to AuthMind not only their proven track records of success but also their unique insights and expertise that are invaluable in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity," said Shlomi Yanai , CEO and Co-Founder at AuthMind. "Their collective leadership and vision will undoubtedly propel us forward in our mission to provide robust and innovative identity security solutions. We welcome them to the executive team and are confident they will play central roles in AuthMind's ongoing growth."

In September, AuthMind announced it raised a seed investment of $8.5M led by Ballistic Ventures with strategic participation by IBM Ventures. AuthMind uniquely protects organizations against ever-growing identity-driven attacks targeting both managed and unmanaged identities across multi-cloud and on-prem environments, while also empowering businesses to accelerate their cloud and SaaS adoption.

About AuthMind

AuthMind is a pioneering Identity SecOps provider that arms identity and cybersecurity teams with end-to-end, real-time identity security posture management and threat detection. Through unmatched visibility into the activities of identities, as they access cloud services, SaaS platforms, and on-premises assets, the AuthMind Identity SecOps Platform is the only solution that provides full identity and access context for fast remediation of identity threats and posture issues. It allows security organizations to become enablers for engineering and business teams to move faster as they adopt new cloud and SaaS tooling. AuthMind was founded in 2020 and was selected as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security. AuthMind is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with R&D operations in Pune, India. Visit www.authmind.com .

