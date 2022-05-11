Authomize Continues US Growth, Signing with New Channel Partners Optiv, Templar Shield, Identity and Access Solutions, Computer Design & Integration (CDI), Alturna-Tech, and Inceptus

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize, the first Cloud IAM Security Platform, announced today the signing of new channel partners Optiv, Templar Shield, Identity and Access Solutions, CDI, Alterna Tech, and Inceptus.

The announcement follows the launch of the Authomize Together Partner Program in December 2021. Authomize Together provides partners with sales and technical enablement, exclusive marketing opportunities, generous funding, sales engagement tools, and world class training and support.

The program offers generous incentives for referrals, resellers, MSSPs, technology partners, consulting practices, and other partners interested in developing business alongside Authomize.

"We are proud to welcome and add such a strong and diverse group of partners to Authomize Together," says Ariel Cohen, Authomize's Chief Business Officer. "Each of these partners are successful in their domains and we hope to build together with them to continue to scale Authomize in our expansion across North America and reach and support more customers."

"Selecting the right partners has been crucial to the success of our sales motion thus far," says Stacy Miller, Authomize's Director of Strategic Channels. "We are being deliberate about working with partners where we can extend the value of their offerings to their specific verticals."

"This has meant finding the right mix of resellers, professional services providers, and managed service providers to partner with that have the deep knowledge and accessibility to our target market segments. Being picky has meant taking extra time, but we believe that we are working alongside the strongest leaders in our market."

"In contrast to many of the other vendors in the Identity space, Authomize offers our partners the benefit of wildly short sales cycles," says Cohen, citing a recent deal involving one of the resellers, which closed in just 20 days from initial contact to the signing of a deal.

"Authomize has the critical ability to understand the relationships between identities and sensitive assets, make recommendations regarding appropriate access, enforce a Zero Trust model, and then continuously monitor those relationships in order to assure that secure framework is functioning as required," says Todd Rossin, CEO and Chief Strategist of Identity and Access Solutions.

"Authomize is the first platform to offer true Zero Trust Identity and Access Security. Especially in the wake of the recent hacks, customers are seeking out solutions that can provide the added protection they need for their identity security layer, making Authomize an easy purchasing decision," says Cohen.

Authomize's Cloud Identity and Access Security Platform enables organizations to automatically secure access privileges across their entire cloud stack, including IaaS, SaaS, and Data environments. Using a proprietary prescriptive Machine Learning engine, Authomize continuously monitors your identities, access privileges, assets, and activities, to secure all your apps and cloud services.

In an effort to support and streamline the ease of registering deals with Authomize, partners will soon be able to access the partner portal when it launches later this quarter.

About Authomize

The first Cloud Identity and Access Security Platform, Authomize continuously monitors identities, access privileges, assets, and activities to secure apps and cloud services. Our full-stack yet granular visibility across IaaS, SaaS, and Data environments enables organizations to understand how their access privileges are being used and ensure effective control over the security of their assets. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital and Microsoft's M12 venture fund, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

