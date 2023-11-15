Authomize is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

TEL AVIV, Israel and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Authomize was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments." said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security.

Authomize is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

"We are excited to take this next step in our journey with Microsoft to extend identity and access protection for customers beyond their Microsoft platforms to their multi-cloud, identity infrastructure services, applications, and hybrid environments," says Authomize's CEO and Co-founder Dotan Bar Noy. "Together with Microsoft Security Co-pilot, we are empowering SOC teams to shorten their time to detection and resolution, mitigating risks and protecting against identity-based attacks. By leveraging our cross-cloud monitoring of all identities, privileges, and access activities, we enable users to not only understand who and what is at higher risk for improving posture and reducing the impact of attacks. Authomize detects active attacks on every cloud service to provide them most actionable context and let SOC teams close the remediation loop faster via a single pane of glass and automated workflows."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Authomize:

The first agentless IDentity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform, Authomize continuously monitors identities, access privileges, assets, and activities to secure apps and cloud services. Our full-stack yet granular visibility across IaaS and SaaS environments enables organizations to understand how their access privileges are being used and ensure effective control over the security of their assets. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Microsoft M12 venture fund, Entrée Capital, and Tenable, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

