Authomize Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) to Expand Cross-Environmental IAM Visibility

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize, an Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform, announced today that it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend customers against a world of increasing threats. MISA members are experts from across the cybersecurity industry with the shared goal of improving customer security. Each member brings valuable expertise, making the association more effective as it expands.

Authomize is already deeply integrated throughout Microsoft's technology, including Microsoft Azure and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) part of Microsoft Entra to provide comprehensive coverage and control.

"Joining MISA enables us to deepen our collaboration and interoperability within the Microsoft ecosystem, making it even easier for organizations to start benefiting from the Authomize platform," says Authomize's CEO Dotan Bar Noy. "Identity is the new perimeter that organizations understand that they have to secure, just as they did the endpoint, network, and cloud. We are excited to bring our rich identity threat detection and intelligence capabilities to Microsoft customers to drive more effective security operations across all their cloud infrastructure, applications, and IAM."

"We believe that by coming together as a community to innovate, build strategies, and share knowledge, we empower ourselves and our customers as defenders," says Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security. "That's why MISA is such a vital part of our mission. Together with our partners like Authomize, we can turn obstacles into innovation and embrace today's challenges as an opportunity to build a better, safer world for all."

Authomize's ITDR Platform provides granular visibility into identities, access privileges, assets, and access usage across all clouds and identity and access management (IAM) tools to enable organizations to protect against Identity-based attacks like account takeovers, privilege escalation, and insider threats. With visibility and monitoring capabilities across multi-cloud and platform, Authomize addresses the needs of organizations operating in hybrid environments using multiple vendors. Microsoft Azure customers can now visualize and monitor identities across multi-cloud, SaaS applications, and any custom apps to detect and mitigate identity-based risks and threats.

"This is the latest step in our relationship with Microsoft," says Authomize's Chief Revenue Officer Ariel Cohen, noting the close relationship that has blossomed in the years since Microsoft's M12 early investment in Authomize. "MISA's support for Authomize's OpenITDR Framework for building standardized identity security solutions with alliance members will enable customers to more easily benefit from Authomize's identity intelligence and holistic identity security solutions with the involvement of managed security services."

Learn more about Authomize's solutions for Microsoft identity security by visiting us.

About Authomize

Authomize protects organizations from identity-based cyberattacks with the first Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform. Authomize collects and normalizes data of identities, access privileges, assets, and activities from cloud services, applications, and IAM solutions in order to detect, investigate and respond to identity risks and threats. Customers use Authomize to gain visibility of actual access, achieve least privilege across cloud services and applications, secure their IAM infrastructure, and automate compliance and audit preparations. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital and Microsoft's M12 venture fund, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

Media contact:

Gabriel Avner

[email protected]

SOURCE Authomize