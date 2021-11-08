Author Affirms Need for Hope and Religion Amidst Challenging Times

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you question how it's possible for life to be affirming, religion to be relevant, and our daily human journey to be full of hope in times riddled with division, cynicism, and negativity? If so, Robert Lee Hill has fifty-two messages for you.

In Life is to Be Celebrated: Selected Sermons – Messages for the 21st Century (Caroline Street Press, 272 pages, October 2021), the author, poet, and minister responds to that overarching question with fifty-two messages born out of his experience as a pastor and community leader.

Robert Lee Hill Life is to Be Celebrated

In these pages, clergy, laypersons, and spiritual seekers will find positive guidance and inspiration for living lives marked by goodness, joy, love, and celebration.

"If there were a Hall of Fame for Preachers, Robert Lee Hill would certainly be included. These fifty-two sermons exhibit the best of contemporary preaching with respect to spirit, theological acuity, timeliness, concern for justice, human insight, homiletical variety, evocative language, and poetry," said Ronald J. Allen, Professor of Preaching, and Gospels and Letters, Emeritus Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis, in the foreword.

Hill served as minister at Community Christian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, from 1985 until semiretirement in 2015. He is a nonfiction writer, poet, and community consultant for organizations focusing on social justice issues, including excellence in education, voter registration, and quality health care. He has written or edited ten books, including the acclaimed Life's Too Short for Anything But Love (Woodneath Press 214 pages, March 2021) and All You Need is More Love (Caroline Street Press 239 pages, May 2020).



For more information, visit https://revhill.wordpress.com/about/. Paperback and eBook are also available online at Amazon.com. To schedule a reading or signing, or order personalized copies, contact AGPR at https://www.alexgpr.com/contact/.

