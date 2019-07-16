Author Allen Cheney Furthers Musical Genius Fred Allen's Creative Legacy With Summer 2019 Debut Novel "Crescendo" And Pledges To Support Underprivileged Students Through Music And Arts Programs

Cheney's debut novel depicts a heartfelt story inspired by the true events of his legendary grandfather and musical genius, Fred Allen. Allen was born poor and hungry in the shadow of rural Georgia's infamous cotton mills with a musical gift. By the time he was three years old, he could play hymns on the piano without missing a note. Later in life, Allen took an arduous but miraculous journey through the Juilliard School in New York City, Union Theological Seminary, Columbia University, and eventually the professional music scene. With the help of a few miracles he climbed the ladder of success, got married, became a father and scholar, and established an enviable reputation as a Grammy-nominated music producer. Then in heartbreaking speed his past caught up with him and his family became divided. He had to choose: pursue his dreams of fame and success, or love.

Inspired by Allen's impactful journey, Cheney continues to build on the life and legacy of his grandfather through the newly launched organization, The Crescendo Foundation. The organization was established to inspire and empower new generations through mentorship in music and the arts, and offers scholarships, media showcasing, and mentoring opportunities through partner organizations throughout the United States.

In addition to the book launch and the author's commitment to supporting students in need, it was recently announced that top production company Streamline Global has optioned the film rights to "Crescendo." The film is slated to start production next year in Thomasville, Georgia.

ABOUT ALLEN CHENEY:

Ever close to his southern Thomasville, Georgia roots while navigating through his many creative endeavors in Los Angeles, Allen Cheney finds sharing his grandfather's life story the pinnacle project for his career. "I have always had an unbelievable bond with my grandfather, Fred Allen. He instilled in me a creative drive and dedication to excellence that has been the cornerstone for my success." In 2018, he launched The Crescendo Foundation to continue the living legacy of his grandfather. The foundation provides funding to arts programs around the country, including a choir program in Compton, California, The WO Smith School of Music in Nashville as well as The Thomasville Music & Drama Troupe.

ABOUT JULIE CANTRELL:

New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author, Julie Cantrell is known for work that delves into emotional issues with a compassionate and open heart, leading readers through a hopeful path for peace, empathy, and healing. Her books have received special recognition across both faith-based and secular audiences. Learn more: www.juliecantrell.com

ABOUT THE CRESCENDO FOUNDATION:

The Crescendo Foundation is a Georgia based 501(c)3 organization that provides arts scholarships and program funding for underprivileged students nationwide. In collaboration with local organizations throughout the New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Atlanta areas, The Crescendo Foundation works to offer scholarships, media showcasing, and mentoring opportunities to continue the legacy of Fred and Winnie Allen.

