Author and Cancer Activist Amy Keed Publishes Children's Book to Share Poignant Personal Story and Explain Devastating Effects of Pancreatic Cancer

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, activist, speaker, and model Amy Keed announced the release of her newest children's book, "Learning About Pancreatic Cancer." Seeking to shed light on a painful but important topic, Keed engages young readers' imaginations to help them understand this often misunderstood, silent and deadly killer. Colorfully illustrated and suitable for readers aged 9-12, the book is intended to be shared with the whole family. "Learning About Pancreatic Cancer" is available for purchase via Barnes & Noble.

"As a daughter of a father who passed away from pancreatic cancer, I found myself lost without the knowledge about the disease – and that shouldn't be the case," said Keed. "My goal is to share my experience and knowledge to the next generation; to give them a chance to raise their awareness of the disease and join the fight to eradicate pancreatic cancer in the future."

The pancreas is located deep within the abdominal cavity and helps regulate enzymes to aid digestion and hormones that help manage blood sugar levels. Pancreatic cancer often begins in the cells that line the ducts that carry digestive enzymes out of the pancreas. Pancreatic cancer is rarely detected early, when it can best be treated successfully, because symptoms generally do not develop until after it has already spread to other organs.

There is no known cure for pancreatic cancer; however, there may be effective treatments available for those in the earliest stages of the disease. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer can include:

Abdominal pain radiating to the back.

Yellowing of skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice).

Loss of appetite, unintended weight loss.

Dark-colored urine and itchy skin.

Onset of diabetes or worsening of existing diabetes.

Blood clots and fatigue.

To learn more about pancreatic cancer, please visit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

About Amy Keed

Amy Keed is a business owner, philanthropist, author, and state local titleholder: Mrs. Carson City Nevada-American 2019-2020. She has spent countless hours working for a full spectrum of causes, serving as a voice for those fighting for dignity and survival. Amy currently enjoys the privilege of serving as an advocate, volunteer, and leadership chair member for the Nevada Affiliate Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The daughter of a cancer victim, Amy works to educate people on this terrible disease with her books, photography, and entrepreneurship. The work allows her to remember and honor other victims and families who have suffered with pancreatic cancer in the past. Learn more at: www.AmyKeedNevada.com.

