Author and Lifelong Educator Dr. Linda Ginzel Releases Revised and Expanded Edition of Her Bestselling Workbook, Choosing Leadership

"Choosing Leadership: How to Create a Better Future by Building Your Courage, Capacity, and Wisdom" from Health Communications, Inc. is Useful to Everyone, from High-Level Executives to High School Students, Teachers, and Parents.

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and lifelong educator Professor Linda Ginzel wants everyone to choose leadership to create a better future by building courage, capacity, and wisdom. Ginzel believes leadership development is not only for those in the business world but in all areas of life.

In the revised and expanded edition of her bestselling book, Choosing Leadership, Ginzel offers readers a wealth of activities to help them throughout life's journey.

Choosing Leadership: Revised and Expanded Dr. Linda Ginzel. Photo Credit: Tomer Keysar.

"Choosing Leadership is more than a book. It's a companion on the road to life-long leadership development," says Ginzel.

The bestselling original edition of Choosing Leadership was used by a diverse group of people implementing its lessons across a wide range of personal and professional contexts. This revised and expanded edition now includes Leadership Modules that guide the reader in how to use the book to teach and learn together with a group. They include links to online instructional videos and provide step-by-step guidance to create group experiences designed to enable reflection, explore ideas, and enhance self-understanding. These group experiences create collective wisdom and encourage people to make better and more thoughtful choices. Through individual written reflection and peer discussions, readers learn how to coach themselves and others while gaining self-understanding and confidence.

The original workbook was born out of a capstone leadership course Ginzel created at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

Dr. Linda Ginzel is a clinical professor of managerial psychology at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and the founder of its customized executive education program. For three decades, she has developed and taught MBA and executive education courses in negotiation, leadership capital, managerial psychology, and more. She has also taught MBA and PhD students at Northwestern and Stanford, as well as designed customized educational programs for a number of Fortune 500 companies. Ginzel has received numerous teaching awards for excellence in MBA education, as well as the President's Service Award for her work with the nonprofit Kids In Danger.

