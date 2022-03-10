Author and Teacher-Educator Charlotte Hendrix Partners With 'Breaking Bad' Illustrator Alan Chao to Publish Clever New Children's Book: 'Papa's Garage'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Hendrix, writing as C.A. Hendrix and illustrator Alan Chao officially announced the release of their three-year collaborative effort: "Papa's Garage." Telling the story of Papa and Mama, and a garage so messy that Mama cannot park her car in it, "Papa's Garage" focuses on an intergeneration family and is purposefully filled with chaotic, fun scenes that beckon children to find hidden items amongst the mess. "Papa's Garage" is a full-color, landscape hardback intended for adult/child reading, and has already garnered multiple five-star reviews online. The book is available from Amazon, Waterstones, BookLocker.com and Barnes & Noble.

Papa's Garage Cover Papa's Garage

"I loved learning from my dad and he had a wonderful way of explaining things in a way that I would understand them – so I took this knowledge and channeled my feelings into a children's book," said Dr. Hendrix. "I completed a draft of the manuscript in the early 1980s, and I always knew that it was a wonderful story. All I needed was an illustrator. In 2005, my dad was diagnosed with cancer. And though he fought hard, he was gone in less than a year. When I happened upon my manuscript again, I knew that I owed him this legacy. I wanted to tell the world about his irreverent sense of humor, his quick wit, and how he took care of others. So I began to search for the perfect illustrator and lo and behold, I found him. Alan is a talented graphic designer who just happens to reside in my own hometown. It took us three years, but together we brought Papa and Mama to life – we're both so proud and excited to share their story with families everywhere."

A full-time Learning Consultant and adjunct professor, Dr. Hendrix is a certified trainer for the Center for Teacher Effectiveness and conducts workshops for K–12 teachers and administrators. She is currently working on several other children's books. Alan Chao's illustrations have appeared in episodes of the wildly popular shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" in which the book was a featured prop in Season 5. He currently works full-time with the New Mexico Film Industry, and "Papa's Garage" is his second children's book.

For more information on "Papa's Garage and future books," follow C.A. Hendrix online at: www.docchar.com.

Media Contact:

Name, Title Charlotte Hendrix, author

Phone 505-803-7882

Email [email protected]

SOURCE Charlotte Hendrix