Author Ashley Ballai Inspires Children Everywhere to Embrace Their Authentic Selves in New Book, Little Miss Mismatched

Ashley Ballai watched her two-year-old daughter Bella with nothing but adoration as she dressed herself in wonderfully mismatched clothes that showed her vivacious personality with every clash of color, sparkle, ribbon. Inspired by her strong-willed personality to march to the beat of her own drum without any thought as to what others think, Ashley wrote Little Miss Mismatched as an anthem for young children embracing their authentic selves.

Little Miss Mismatched is a story about a little girl who, despite criticism from her friends for dressing in mismatched clothes, continues to be her authentic self and express herself through her attire. In doing so, she inspires her friends to follow suit and become expressive in their own ways. This powerful rhyme-book, suitable for children of all ages, teaches the invaluable lessons of authenticity, self-expression, creativity, inclusion, friendship, and kindness in a typically challenging world.

"In this age of social media and how much pressure it puts on kids, this is a much-needed reminder to be a leader and not fall into conforming. It's a reminder to love yourself, to celebrate differences and individuality."

Through proof of concept, dedication to creative expression, and unwavering commitment to inspiring children to embrace every ounce of their authenticity with unabashed grace; Ashley Ballai's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Little Miss Mismatched come Dec 7.

About Ashley Ballai



Ashley Ballai is a Mother, author, and artist born and raised in Nashville,

Tennessee. The child of a painter and songwriter, Ashley developed a

passion for art and literature at a young age, which would become an

integral part of her life as an adult discovering self-expression and

therapeutic practices. Holding a deep understanding that art can relay

powerful messages, heal wounds, push boundaries and start conversations,

Ashley decided to turn her creativity into a business — Ballai Books. That

said, it was not until she became a mother herself that her passion became

her purpose. Inspired by her two-year-old daughter Bella, Ashley created

Little Miss Mismatched in 2020 as an ode to embrace self-expression,

self-esteem, creativity, inclusion, and friendship. Ashley is looking

forward to the future of a series of Children's books that will promise to

provide storylines packed with encouragement while covering challenging

topics.

