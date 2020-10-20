AUTHOR BUKKY AGBOOLA receives national recognition through the NEW YORK CITY BIG BOOK AWARD®!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD recognized Giving God Ultimate Love: Over-The-Top Mega Love by Bukky Agboola in the category of Spiritual as a winner.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.

Giving God Ultimate Love: Over-The-Top Mega Love by Bukky Agboola. Spiritual: Do you have what it takes to give God ultimate love? This is the important question Bukky Agboola challenges all of us to explore. God desires that love become our highest goal. Giving God Ultimate Love will help you

Discover the meaning and source of ultimate love

Learn how Jesus and others expressed ultimate love

Gain practical insights into obedience, worship, and love

Full of valuable guidance and thought-provoking questions, Giving God Ultimate Love inspires us to greater love of God. "Over-the-top, mega love" of God not only brings innumerable blessings to our lives, but also enables our spirits to overcome life's most difficult adversities and trials.

In 2020, the NYC Big Book Award once again achieved worldwide participation. Entries remained strong during the worldwide pandemic. Book submissions streamed in from six continents and over 100 cities. Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America all participated. Across the globe, book entries poured in from places such as Budapest, Capetown, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York City, Port of Spain, Vancouver and Victoria to name a few. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Canada, England, India, Singapore, Uganda and the United States of America among others.

The breadth of publishers ranged from Amazon to Wiley, from Black Rose Writing to She Writes Press. Our award-winning authors are from all kinds of different backgrounds and enrich the program. We are proud of such diversity of winners and distinguished favorites in the annual NYC Big Book Award.

"We are pleased to highlight these books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. The awards program "foments a strong interest in these authors and publishing houses and we expect our winners and favorites to receive a heightened level of attention." Olczak went on to say that "excellent books can be found globally, and we are happy to help bring them to a larger audience."

To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2020winners

For more information, please visit: https://bukkymusic.com/books

SOURCE Bukky Agboola