Author Careshmeh French-Dean Debuts Made for Me: A Memoir of Grief, Recovery, and Enduring Strength

OREM, Utah, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and speaker Careshmeh French-Dean will release her bold and deeply personal memoir titled Made for Me on October 25th, 2025.

Author Careshmeh French-Dean Made For Me by Careshmeh French-Dean

In Made for Me, Dean guides readers through a powerful journey of grief, recovery and rebirth. Rooted in the raw truths of loss and the untapped strength within, the book weaves together her personal story of heartache and healing with practical insight for anyone recovering from a profound loss or yearning to find meaning in their pain. Men and women experience the full spectrum of life's emotions and learn to navigate them all. Dean invites us to face the "unexpected – the grief, the question, the silence – and to emerge on the other side, not just surviving but thriving, because we were made for this."

Drawing inspiration from her own life - from career shifts and personal upheavals, through dark nights of despair and into the light of purpose and identity — Dean writes with vulnerability, courage and hope. In an era when more than 15 million Americans are widowed and grief remains one of life's great silent burdens, she says it's time to "pull the darkness into the light, name the ache, and still choose to live fully."

Readers will find in this book:

A raw and vulnerable narrative of loss, healing and renewal.

Actionable reflections, prompts and personal stories help uncover meaning, purpose and identity.

A voice for those who carry grief quietly, and an open invitation to reclaim hope, courage and your next chapter.

The debut of Made for Me marks a significant milestone for Dean as she brings to print the true-life story she has shared in speaking engagements, conferences and on her website - now packaged to reach readers everywhere.

Statistics & the Widowed Community:

Grief is universal, but some losses - such as the death of a spouse - carry a particular weight. Consider these, often overlooked, realities of widowhood and recovery in the U.S.:

There are approximately 11.8 million widows in the United States, and roughly 2,800 new widows join that count every day.

in the United States, and roughly join that count every day. In the U.S., about 3.58 million men are widowed compared with 11.61 million women , indicating the disproportionate impact on women.

are widowed compared with , indicating the disproportionate impact on women. In 2019 alone, over 1.2 million older adults (age 60 +) lost a spouse — representing 82% of all spousal-losses that year.

lost a spouse — representing 82% of all spousal-losses that year. Research shows that widowhood is ranked among the most traumatic life events in terms of health, mortality and emotional recovery.

Dean's book recognizes this truth: that grief is not a chemical imbalance, it's a soul rupture - it is a path, and one that invites recovery, meaning and transformation. Made for Me offers both solidarity and a compass for anyone navigating the shock of loss, the quiet heartache of life after, and the courageous step to move forward.

Order Made for Me at careshmeh.com/book.

Media Inquiries

Please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 818-665-6188

FB/IG: @InfluenceEverything

SOURCE Careshmeh Dean