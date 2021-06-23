Author Carlos Mota's new book "Simón Dice" follows the riveting journey of a fallen angel in the mortal realm.

Carlos writes, "It is the adventure of Simón Troyano. A young mechanic who is involved in the oldest and most current war that has existed. The war between God and Luzbel, and the one that never ends. Simón, about to die a natural death in a hospital in the city of Montreal Canada, will accept the deal of his life and rent his body so that, a being as powerful as God himself, can carry out his well-planned vacations in this world. Simón will be safeguarded in the city of Hades, colossal, cosmopolitan, modern and orderly. There Simón will remain locked in the sumptuous and magnificent mansion of his host Luzbel. King of those domains. Simón will live a week full of fear, nerves, surprises and even love. As he uncovers a plot to steal his kingdom from Luzbel in his absence. Simón will meet angels and demons and beings even older than God himself, in his adventure within that other astral dimension. Interacting in Montreal, inside the human body of Simón Troyano, this previously celestial being will quickly discover that, if we have something left over, it is problems. His luxurious vacation will be changed by persecution and living in the parsonage with two old priests, knowing who he is. With them he will enjoy many glasses of good wine and a lot of philosophical and biblical talk full of curiosities, which is his specialty since everything involves him. Trapped in that normal body and without the usual power that he possesses in his dimension. This former heavenly angel will be led to fall in love, to feel carnal desires, to feel pity, he will laugh, tell jokes and dance salsa and merengue. The fallen angel, he will learn to be human. He therefore will receive love and give love, today with heart even God can forgive him."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Mota's fascinating fiction opens up a journey about a fallen angel who is about to become a commoner on earth, with no place to run but here and with almost no one left to run to but himself alone.

This narrative will paint a picture of how the three realms act upon an individual—mortal or not.

Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Simón Dice" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

