Author Chris Janish's Novel, Vindication, Reaches #6 Bestseller List on Amazon.com

Janish, the former Wall Street Hedge Fund Manager, wrote Vindication based on his experiences in the criminal justice system. The first-draft was handwritten in forty days, but it took nine more years before the author considered it ready for publication.

Vindication was published on Thursday, May 23rd, and a signing event was held at Essex County Country Club to celebrate its launch. The author gave a presentation where he underscored his passion for writing as a defining factor in bringing the book to market. He also was driven to create a story that could offer hope to inmates who may be wrongly accused and feel like they're fighting a losing battle.

Janish was convicted of Enterprise Corruption in New York State involving an Initial Public Offering of which he was the lead investment banker. He successfully complied with all his plea and sentencing requirements, and in 2017 was granted a Certificate of Relief of Disabilities from the New York Department of Corrections for his past conviction.

Janish commented, "I always believed in this unique legal thriller. Thankfully, I was able to see it through to completion at a time when I was rebuilding my career and reputation. I couldn't be happier with the successful release of this novel. The signing event was a culmination of hard work, and a chance for me to honor my talented team of editors who helped me through this entire process."

Janish's editors include Christina Hart and Tina Torrest, both of whom have successfully self-published books of their own. Christina Hart has successfully published numerous best-selling poetry books and a fictional novel called Synthetic Love. Torrest is best known for her Remember When series, a highly successful romantic comedy trilogy based in the 80s.

Along with hitting the Top 10 list for New Releases in the Legal Thrillers category, Vindication also had some other notable highlights in the Amazon rankings over the Memorial Day Weekend:

Top 1% Bestsellers of all books on Amazon.com

Top 150 Bestsellers in all legal thrillers on Amazon.com

Top 100 Bestsellers in all literature books on Amazon.com

Janish is looking forward to expanding his writing and speaking projects in the future. For now, however, he is happy to return to his role as CEO of Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding.

To purchase Vindication, go to: https://amzn.to/2W0oQ7T

More about the author: https://ChrisJanish.com

https://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

Contact:

Tina Torrest, Author Liaison

Ph. 877.571.0405

Email: TTorrest@optimum.net

SOURCE Chris Janish

Related Links

https://chrisjanish.com

