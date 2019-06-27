Author Chris Janish's Vindication Remains Top 10 Best Seller on Amazon

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, LLC, reached bestseller status with the release of his first novel last month. Janish's Vindication, a legal thriller, went live ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and reached #6 on Amazon's Hot New Releases list in the Legal Thrillers category within days. Vindication, a fictional legal thriller based upon the New York criminal justice system, is still ranking in the Top 10 on Amazon 4 weeks from its debut.

To buy Vindication on Kindle, go to Amazon US: https://amzn.to/2W0oQ7T

The author—an ex-Wall Street investment banker and hedge fund manager—took nine years to write and release Vindication. Janish found himself on the wrong side of the law in 2006, and was inspired to write the gripping legal thriller in his final days of incarceration – which included stretches at New York's Riker's Island and Attica's Correctional Complex.

It seems the Kindle edition of the novel is already starting to pick up steam with the summer reading season, and 4th of July still ahead of us. Vindication's Kindle version ranks close to the top 100 for all legal thrillers on Amazon. Vindication was published on Thursday, May 23rd, and climbed the Amazon bestseller ranks almost immediately after.

On the surprising popularity of his first written work, Janish commented, "I am truly humbled to see my debut novel not only on the Amazon best selling new release pages, but to have it there for 4 weeks and climb past so many bigger talented authors like John Grisham is really amazing."

Janish is looking forward to expanding his writing projects in the future. For now, however, he is happy to return to his role as CEO of Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding. http://www.lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

The release of Vindication was timed to coincide with the prime summer beach reading season, and is geared toward readers who enjoy legal thrillers, courtroom drama, romance, and for anyone who's ever dealt with the criminal justice system.

To find out more about Chris Janish's writing, please visit https://www.chrisjanish.com

Vindication is available in paperback and Kindle e-book at Amazon: https://amzn.to/2W0oQ7T

