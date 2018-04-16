Author Cites "iPhone Photo Evidence" That Our Departed Pets Are Never Gone

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When pet owners lose their special family pets, they suddenly experience a piercing loneliness and grieve deeply for extended periods. See: 4.3.18 Yahoo article about 80-year-old retiree Ken and the loss of his little dog Zack.1

Nancy Alanis’ new book “When My Paws Depart My Spirit Will Heal Your Heart”

Nancy Alanis has written an amazing book containing true stories and authentic "iPhone Photo Evidence" to comfort and reassure pet owners everywhere that our departed pets are never gone. When My Paws Depart My Spirit Will Heal Your Heart is a beautiful healing book for pet owners that is available now for purchase on the crowd funding website Kickstarter.com at the URL Link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/801034455/when-my-paws-depart-my-spirit-will-heal-your-heart

YouTube LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_HAu8Mke0Q

"…I have collected hundreds of photos to show I am able to capture spirit activity in photos every day. I believe God has placed me on a photo journey to collect evidence and help spread comforting news to pet owners about our departed pets who continue to deliver unconditional love to us in spirit…" Alanis asserts.

After the passing of her sweet Siberian Husky "Jene" in May 2011, Nancy Alanis captured peaceful paranormal activity in hundreds of photos taken at her San Antonio business, including images of her dog "Jene". Then when her adorable Beagle "Snoopy" passed away in May 2017, Snoopy also appeared to Alanis in photos and video. Like Ken, Alanis grieved for extended periods over the loss of her special family pets until the passing of her beagle Snoopy inspired her to write this book.

1 https://www.mnn.com/family/pets/stories/man-old-dog-senior-grief

