Author Coming to New York City Area to Share Little-Known Tale of Interfaith Courage That Still Resonates Today

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people have heard of Oskar Schindler thanks to director Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie Schindler's List. But few have heard of Frans and Mien Wijnakker, who like Schindler, were recognized as Righteous Among the Nations. They were Christians who risked their lives and that of their children to save at least two dozen Jews in southern Holland during World War II—even performing a miracle to get a baby safely born.

Marty Brounstein Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust

At a time when acts of hate and intolerance are rearing their ugly heads once again in the U.S. and abroad, Marty Brounstein is making it his mission to tell the Wijnakkers' story. For without their help that miracle baby would not be here today. She happens to be his wife, Leah Baars.

Brounstein, a storyteller and author, has been crisscrossing the country for nine years to give more than 700 talks about the Wijnakkers' extraordinary courage and compassion. He has also made them the subject of his 2017 book, Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust, and has traveled to Holland to meet the Wijnakker children.

On Oct. 27, the San Mateo, Calif., native will give the first of four talks in the New York City metro area, at Carlstadt First Presbyterian Church in Carlstadt, N.J. The talk will take place at 10 a.m. in the church located at 457 Division Ave.

That talk will be followed by one on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The museum is located at Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Pl., in New York City.

In November, Brounstein will be speaking at Congregation Beth Ohr on Long Island, 2550 South Centre Ave., in Bellmore, at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and at Sutton Place Synagogue, 225 East 51st in New York, on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The Sutton Place talk is being co-sponsored by Christ Church New York and St. James Episcopal Church.

Brounstein was a management consultant who has written nine books. He is a recent recipient of the Jefferson Award presented by the organization Multiplying Good. Jacquelyn Kennedy Onassis was one of the founders of the organization that recognizes individuals who perform acts of public service. Brounstein has appeared on NBC, CBS and FOX affiliates in San Francisco, Catholic TV in Boston and WGN-TV and WGN Radio in Chicago and been featured in the San Francisco Chronicle.

