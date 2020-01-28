Author Dave McKeown Takes Aim at Mediocre Leadership, Puts the Control Back in Your Hands With New Book 'The Self-Evolved Leader'

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheSelf-Evolved Leader: Elevate your focus and develop your people in a world that refuses to slow down, published by Greenleaf Book Group (ISBN: 978-1626346802), is now available online and in bookstores across the country. Written by Dave McKeown of Outfield Leadership, it's a practical guide for executives and managers at any level looking to lead with authenticity, purpose, and effectiveness.

Outfield Leadership

"I'm incredibly excited for the launch of this book," said Dave McKeown. "For too long we've allowed outdated models of leadership permeate our organizations. It's led to disengagement, frustration and a sense that we've lost our humanity. I wrote The Self-Evolved Leader to put the control back in leaders' hands for their own development."

Taken from 15 years working with leaders and teams to help them deliver excellence, Dave McKeown has outlined a proven three-step process to reset your perspective leadership, align your team and work toward a set of common goals:

Creating a compelling vision - Working with their team as co-creators, Self Evolved-Leaders build a shared vision that calls their team to a higher purpose.

Building an implementation pulse - A Self-Evolved Leader must view their team's progress through a series of vantage points; building in a review system helps move through these vantage points seamlessly.

Developing the key disciplines - McKeown has identified the five core disciplines as being crucial to leading in our fast-moving world and provides simple practices to develop them.

For more information on The Self-Evolved Leader, go to www.selfevolvedleader.com.

About Dave McKeown

Dave McKeown is the CEO of Outfield Leadership, a leadership consultant and the author of The Self-Evolved Leader.

Dave speaks, coaches and trains on moving from execution to excellence. His goal is to help organizations build a culture of real, authentic but, ultimately, results-driven leadership.

He has shared his leadership strategies at the Inc. 500 and Growco conferences, for Bank of America, the British Government, Entrepreneur's Organization, Bamboo HR and countless others.

He is the host of the podcast "Lead Like You Give a Damn" and writes a leadership column for inc.com. Learn more at www.outfieldleadership.com.

