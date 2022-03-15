Author DeiAmor Verus & wife HarMoni Real-Lives Turned Into Whacky, Empty-Nester, Road Trip, TV Show!

The Best Food And Music Show is in production now. Visit thebestfoodandmusic.com for updates, travel recommendations, filming locations, and showtimes coming this summer.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery DeiAmor and HarMoni Verus are really flattered. The couple's techno-color-full, real-life is being featured on a streaming platform, cable TV show, web site, and across social media. What's all the hub-bub about? Strap in tight and check out DeiAmor and HarMoni Search For The Best Food and Music a.k.a. thebestfoodandmusic.com. Finally, some fresh entertainment.