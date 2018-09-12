Author Donates 10% of Royalties Through the Holidays to Help Physically Challenged People Pursue Active and Healthy Lifestyles
Jolly's Christmas shares the heartfelt story of a young moose who learns to rely on his courage, heart, and spirit to overcome his disability and attain his goal.
ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly's Christmas is a new children's picture book that shares the story of a young athletic moose who loves to jump and run. Everyone expects him to help his NorthWoodz team win the Winter Wonderland Games at the North Pole.
Not long after Jolly's quest begins, he must face dangerous poachers and a devastating injury that threatens his aspirations of competing in the Winter Wonderland Games and flying like a reindeer. Will he be able to overcome his injury to make his dream come true?
"This is an endearing tale with a valuable message which goes beyond the usual sentimentality of Christmas spirit to encourage caring for oneself and others: it's a beautiful story." - The Children's Book Review
Ken Robb is dedicated to helping physically challenged athletes who are the inspiration for the book. Donations will be to The Challenged Athletes Foundation. CAF is a leading resource in the adaptive sports community, helping those born with a physical impairment or those struggling after a life-changing accident to push past perceived disability limitations to live healthier and find success in sports and in life. Additional information about CAF can be found at www.challengedathletes.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aqlv4CsBR90
Jolly's Christmas by Ken Robb is available as in eBook, softcover and hardcover.
Softcover | 8 ½ by 11 in | 44 pages | ISBN 9781480864634
Hardcover | 8 ½ by 11 in | 44 pages | ISBN 9781480864641
eBook | 44 pages | ISBN 9781480864627
Jolly's Christmas is now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Archway Publishing and all major online booksellers. The book is available and "returnable" to booksellers and libraries at both Ingram and Baker & Taylor. More information is available at jollyschristmas.com.
