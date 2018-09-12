Author Donates 25% of Royalties Through Nov. 4, 2018 to The Challenged Athletes Foundation For His New Picture Story Book, Jolly's Christmas

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Kryzmooz is a young athletic moose who loves to jump and run. Everyone expects him to help his NorthWoodz team win the Winter Wonderland Games. But as Jolly and his animal teammates set out on a journey to the North Pole where the games are being held just before Christmas, he has no idea of the challenges that lie ahead.

Jolly's Christmas Book Video Jolly's Christmas - Cover Jolly is injured and unable to go to the Games with his teammates.

Not long after Jolly's quest begins, he must face dangerous poachers and a devastating injury that threatens his aspirations of competing in the Winter Wonderland Games. Will he be able to overcome his injury in enough time to make his dream come true?

"Through a colorful cast of characters, Robb reminds readers that no matter what a person's physical characteristics might be, each and every individual has something valuable to offer to others. This is an endearing tale with a valuable message which goes beyond the usual sentimentality of Christmas spirit to encourage caring for oneself and others: it's a beautiful story." - The Children's Book Review

Ken Robb is dedicated to helping physically challenged athletes who are the inspiration for the book. Donations will be to The Challenged Athletes Foundation. The CAF is dedicated to helping people with physical challenges live full, active lives through participation in sports and an active lifestyle. Ken will be attending and signing books at The Challenged Athletes Foundation's 25th Annual Triathlon in San Diego on Sunday, Oct. 21. Additional information about CAF can be found at www.challengedathletes.org.

Jolly's Christmas by Ken Robb is available as in eBook, softcover and hardcover.

Softcover | 8 ½ by 11 in | 44 pages | ISBN 978-1-4808-6463-4

Hardcover | 8 ½ by 11 in | 44 pages | ISBN 978-1-4808-6464-4

eBook | 44 pages | ASIN: B07G5TZXS3 | ISBN 978-1-4808-6464-1

Jolly's Christmas is now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Archway Publishing and at all major online booksellers. The book is available and "returnable" to booksellers and libraries at both Ingram and Baker & Taylor. More information is available at jollyschristmas.com.

