Author Doyle Glass on a Mission to Preserve Vietnam Veterans' Stories for Future Generations

Award-winning "Swift Sword" is an Amazon bestseller, ensuring the voices of Vietnam's Marines are honored and remembered.

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Vietnam War veterans age, their firsthand stories of sacrifice, courage, and brotherhood risk fading into history. Doyle Glass, historian and author of Swift Sword: The True Story of the Marines of MIKE 3/5 in Vietnam, 4 September 1967, is on a mission to ensure their voices are heard, remembered, and shared with future generations.

Award-winning Swift Sword recounts the gripping true story of the Marines of Mike Company, who faced overwhelming odds in one of the Vietnam War's fiercest battles. Based on 50 interviews with veterans and families, this powerful book captures the raw experiences of these young men who fought bravely in the Que Son Valley of Vietnam. Swift Sword has been an Amazon bestseller for over a year.

Glass believes that preserving these stories is essential:

"If we don't share these stories now, they will be lost forever. This generation is passing, and their sacrifices deserve to be remembered—not just for history, but for our children and grandchildren, who need to understand what courage, sacrifice, and brotherhood truly mean."

Available Now – Special Holiday Offers

Swift Sword is available in paperback for $15.99 at major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

As part of a special holiday promotion through December 21:

eBook Edition: Available for just $0.99 —a perfect, affordable way to own this unforgettable story.

Available for just —a perfect, affordable way to own this unforgettable story. Free Signed Bookplate: Readers who purchase a copy of Swift Sword (paperback) can claim a free personalized, signed bookplate to affix to the inside cover. Submit proof of purchase here: https://tally.so/r/mKBDRz.

Glass hopes these special offerings will inspire younger generations to connect with the sacrifices of the Vietnam War's unsung heroes.

"This book is about more than just a single battle; it's about honoring a generation of young men who answered the call to serve. I want their voices to inspire young people today, to remind them of the sacrifices that secured their freedoms."

About the Author:

Doyle Glass is a historian, author, and sculptor committed to honoring the stories of military heroes. Through his books Lions of Medina and Swift Sword, Glass ensures that the sacrifices of Marines in Vietnam are preserved for generations to come. He resides in Dallas, Texas, where he continues to research and write about pivotal moments in military history.

