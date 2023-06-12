Author Dr. Basheer Ahmed Receives Recognition Through the Next Generation Indie Book Awards for His Book, "The Rise and Fall of Muslim Civilization: Hope for the Future"

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Published in 2022, "The Rise and Fall of Muslim Civilization: Hope for the Future," has been recognized by the Next Generation Indie Book Awards as a finalist in the Education/Academic (Non-Fiction) category. The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the largest international awards program for indie authors and independent publishers, established to recognize and honor the most exceptional independently published books in 80+ different categories.

Dr. Basheer Ahmed Cover

In his book, Dr. Basheer Ahmed offers fresh insight and perspective on Muslim history and contributions of innovative developments in Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) over a period of eight centuries.

Many Muslims may be wondering, why did the dominance of Muslim scientists in every field of knowledge for almost eight centuries (7th-15th) suddenly end in decline? Why are most of the Muslim nations now educationally backward, behind in industrial and scientific development, and poor? What went wrong? Within the pages of this book, Dr. Ahmed investigates the questions.

The book is more than a treatise; it is an anthology of Islamic sciences. It introduces the reader to the intellectual giants of the classical Islamic era and provides a roadmap of how learning flourished and then gradually declined.

Rich in historical background, the reader discovers the details of the rise and fall of the great Muslim civilization during the medieval years, but this book contains more than the history and development of STEM. It provides innovative solutions to bring about hope for days ahead for the youth of the world to step back into identifying problems and developing solutions to impact some of the greatest issues and challenges facing the world today.

Dr. Ahmed's insightful treatment of the subject is reinforced by Prof. Nazeer Ahmed's forward and selected essays from eminent scientists including Professors Parvez Hoodbhoy, Samir Iqbal, Aziz Budri, Irum Rahman, Bashoo Nasiruddin, Mirza Faizan and Mirza Rizwan. Written in a clear, lucid style, it is a book for students, teachers, scholars as well as the general public. The book motivates, inspires, and mentors today's youth to become scientists and innovators and follow in the footsteps of their forefathers.

Price of the book $20. Please contact Dr. Ahmed at [email protected].

The book can be purchased at amazon.com

Media Contact:

Mary Eckard

410-236-7718

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Basheer Ahmed