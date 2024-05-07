Author Ed Rahill To Release Historical Memoir "One Mile at a Time" June 15, 2024

Debut Book Tells Rahill's Heartfelt Journey of Overcoming Impossible Odds Through the Power of the Human Spirit

ATLANTA, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Rahill, first-time author, cross-country road race record holder, and former CEO of NextEra Energy's GridLiance, announces the upcoming release of his historical memoir, " One Mile at a Time ," launching on June 15, 2024. Originally conceived as a letter to his children, Rahill's memoir evolved into a profound exploration of life's complexities, blending the thrills and challenges of road racing with the poignancy of personal redemption.

In his compelling narrative, Rahill leads readers through the exhilarating realm of cross-continental road racing, seamlessly intertwining tales of personal struggle, heartbreak, and eventual triumph. Rooted in his grandmother's timeless wisdom, Rahill's memoir serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, transcending mere storytelling to become a beacon of resilience and courage in the face of adversity.

"In life, as in road racing, it's not about the destination but the journey. Every mile, every twist, and every turn teaches us something new about ourselves," says Rahill. "The challenges we face and overcome define who we are and the legacy we leave behind."

BOOK HIGHLIGHTS

Personal Struggles

This memoir is about more than road racing; it also chronicles Rahill's struggles with love and loss in his quest for self-discovery.

Readers are offered a poignant exploration of the human experience coupled with the importance of courage when facing uncertainties.

Power of the Human Spirit

The lessons leading to Rahill's success were instilled by his grandmother, who said: "You know you've lived a good life if you can look back and honestly say the world is a better place because I was here."

An inspiration to dream big with unwavering determination, even in the face of life's most daunting obstacles.

Road Racing + Love of Cars

Rahill's lifelong passion for cars and road racing was sparked as a boy while watching the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans — the winner is the car traveling the greatest distance in 24 hours.

With a record-breaking cross-country time from Boston to San Diego, Rahill cemented his place in history for endurance road racing and a deep reverence for the thrill of the open road.

