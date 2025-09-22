Author Encourages Readers to Live Life While Walking with the Holy Spirit

New book is a guide to the Holy Spirit, and how to make the "Christian Walk" fuller and more meaningful

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A longtime priest has authored a book he hopes will serve as a guide for Christians who feel something is missing in their faith. The book offers a biblical and experiential path to a more meaningful relationship with God through the Holy Spirit.

“Life in the Spirit: Heaven on Earth” by Charles Clark Hubbard Jr.

In "Life in the Spirit: Heaven on Earth," author Charles Clark Hubbard, Jr. shares his own path, as well as practical applications of exploring a life with the Holy Spirit. He also recounts the Holy Spirit's role in both the Old and New Testaments, and the history of the Holy Spirit's movement within the church.

"The church's history with the Holy Spirit has been a complex one, often marked by a fear of the miraculous," Hubbard said. "My hope is that this book helps readers overcome that apprehension and embrace the Holy Spirit. It's about letting God genuinely work in our lives in powerful ways, just as he did in the early church."

Hubbard has been an ordained priest in the Episcopal Church for nearly 24 years and draws from decades of study and personal experience to illustrate that "a vibrant Christian Walk is a God-given right and necessity."

"So many Christians today are going through the motions, feeling like their faith is little more than a set of beliefs and rules," says Hubbard. "My goal with this book is to show readers that the words on the page can become a living reality. The abundant life Jesus promised isn't a future reward; it's a palpable, experiential blessing available to us now."

About the author

Hubbard resides with his wife, Emily in Birmingham, AL. He received a BA in Humanities from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md, a master's in psychology from Auburn University, Montgomery, Ala. and currently working on a PhD in Renewal Theology through Regent University, Virginia Beach, Va. He also earned a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry from Trinity Anglican Seminary, Ambridge, Pa. As an ordained priest, he has served parishes in Tonawanda, NY and Richmond Hill, Ga. Hubbard and his wife have five children and 12 grandchildren. To learn more, please visit www.charleshubbard.com.

