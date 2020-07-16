Author Francine Pascal and Daughter Susan Pascal Johansson Collide in a New Galaxy of Bijoux Amidst the Release of Little Crew of Butchers

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FRANCINE PASCAL, creator and author of the globally renowned SWEET VALLEY HIGH series and now her new adult novel, Little Crew of Butchers, has embarked on yet another creative venture, this time teaming up with her jewelry designer daughter, SUSAN PASCAL JOHANSSON. Together they have created a line of fine jewelry that Jessica and Elizabeth would have loved.

Francine Pascal and Susan Pascal Johansson Little Crew of Butchers and Galaxy Bijoux

Susan's designs are dazzling and unique, in fact, out of this world, hence the name GALAXY BIJOUX. She has created GALAXY BIJOUX to resemble a delicious array of sparkly star-like stones as if set in a night sky. She uses diamonds, sapphires, pearls, morganite, tanzanite and any other stone she fancies and combines them creatively with gold and silver to tell a story of love and art.

Additionally, GB is introducing two new, utterly fabulous collections: VEGA & THE DRIZZLE.

Both Collections are absolutely unique, nothing on the market today remotely resembles either design. And because of the uniqueness of its creation, each DRIZZLE is one of a kind and cannot be duplicated. SPJ's designs for GALAXY BIJOUX are a culmination of carefully crafted pieces that add beauty and generate excitement. And make wonderful gifts for special people, starting with oneself. Additionally, GB offers a comfortable range of prices that will make GB designs surprisingly affordable and a statement piece forever. The Aquamarine Drizzle, VEGA Pink Necklace, Trois Fleurs Necklace and even the J.S.

Le Pinky Ring are just a fraction of the truly lovely and universally meaningful bijoux.

For more information take a peek at GalaxyBijoux.com

