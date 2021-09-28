Author Jane Rosenthal Wins Multiple American Fiction Awards with Highly Praised "Del Rio"

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Jane Rosenthal's latest novel, Del Rio, took the top prize in the Legal Thriller and Multicultural Mystery/Suspense categories of the 2021 American Fiction Awards. The author was also named a finalist in the categories of Crime Thriller, General Thriller, General Mystery/Suspense and Political Thriller. The American Fiction Awards are an annual literary event that recognizes outstanding literary achievement, and honors excellence in American literature.

Jane Rosenthal's second novel, Del Rio, has captured a number of prestigious American Fiction Awards, including the top price in the Legal Thriller and Multicultural Mystery/Suspense categories. After successful careers as an award-winning radio journalist and teacher, Jane Rosenthal delved into writing. Del Rio, the second book in her Mexico Trilogy series has received rave reviews from the publics and critics.

Rosenthal drew inspiration for her latest novel from her own awareness of the plight of immigrants, stating " Del Rio, came from living near the Central Valley and seeing the reality of life there -- crime, poverty, immigration, cartel violence, drug and human trafficking, juxtaposed to the huge wealth of large farming businesses."

Through fictional narrative, the novel reveals the sometimes duplicitous nature of the dealings between the power-players in Mexico and California, and the unfortunate role of young migrants who are caught in the middle; treated like a commodity by both.

Del Rio takes place in the dusty, desolate California Central Valley, where newly minted D.A. Callie McCall is determined to solve the mystery of a young migrant found gruesomely murdered. Her quest for the truth takes her on a dangerous journey into the exotic west coast of Mexico. As McCall works to find the killer, she's shocked to uncover the secret dealings and widespread criminal behavior occurring right under her nose. The plot moves at a breakneck speed, with surprises around every corner, making it difficult for readers to find a good place to stop.

Jane is proof positive that it's never too late to fulfill your dreams. Retired from a career that included stints as an award winning radio journalist, poet and teacher, she attacked her next goal with gusto: to become a published author. To date, Rosenthal has written and published the first two novels in her Mexico Trilogy series.

You can find Del Rio on the shelves of your local bookstore or at Amazon.com.

