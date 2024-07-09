Author Joel Sansone's new book "Blue Book" centers around a former police officer and bookie who sets out to change his city following a two-year-long coma

Recent release "Blue Book" from Newman Springs Publishing author Joel Sansone tells the riveting story of a former police officer and bookie Rick LeKashi who, after a brutal attack, emerges from a coma stronger than ever and determined to protect his city. Facing challenges and controversy, Rick navigates a world where justice isn't always black and white.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Sansone has completed his new book "Blue Book": a gripping tale that dives into the gritty world of Rick LeKashi, a former police officer and unlikely hero who, after surviving a vicious assault that left him in a coma for two years, awakens with a newfound strength and purpose.

"He is no ex-Delta team and never was a CIA assassin," writes Sansone. "He is a true hero and ex-police officer. He was born and bred in the East New York section of Brooklyn. He was attacked and left for dead by a group of still unknown assailants.

"After two years in a coma, he has awakened and is bigger and stronger than ever. In addition to being a heroic police officer, he is also a bookie. Yes, he is guilty of running an illegal bookmaker business. Most of his clients in the bookie business are fellow police, firemen, and other New York State employees. Now the adventure starts for Rick LeKashi. He is back, and though he cannot wear a badge, he can still serve and protect the people of New York in his own way.

"Some may say he is a vigilante, but he considers himself a lucky guy that is able to live a somewhat normal life after his attack. Now he is content being a bookie and working out to rebuild his physical attributes. He works hard at rebuilding himself as a man and as a bookie. He is able with the help of his ex-bosses to consider opening his own private investigation business. This way, he gets to feel more like a cop. He needs it because he is always in the middle of some sort of trouble. It's like he is a magnet for trouble, and he never walks away. He is a stand-up good guy, even though most of his money comes from being a bookie."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joel Sansone's enthralling tale paints a vivid picture of New York's underbelly, where loyalty and justice intersect as Rick's journey unfolds in a world where every victory comes at a price. Filled with suspense and character-driven, "Blue Book" promises to captivate readers, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page right up until the very end.

