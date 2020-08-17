Author, John-Robert Curtin, Ph.D.'s New Book "On Civility: Restorative Reflections" Hits Us Like a Much-Needed Cold Bucket of Water in the Face

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A free verse poem that reminds us of the concept of CIVILITY in these times of civil unrest and life challenges of bullying and mobbing either in the home, the workplace or our communities around the world. The book will be available for purchase at most any independent bookstore, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other Internet outlets.

Old Stone Press Front Cover 8 X 8, soft cover, perfect bound, and 94 pages

"This collection of poetry centers on my reflections of the concepts surrounding civility, and writing the poems has been restorative to me and to my understanding of this ancient concept. Beginning with the traditional notion of manners and politeness (George Washington, Rules of Civility & Decent Behavior, 1744), and continuing to the more subtle concepts of compassion, dignity, human value, human worth, forgiveness, and self-dignity, this collection is an attempt to understand and explain a concept that has varied over time and through different cultures. The concept is often connected with civilization and civil because they share the same root word, but civility is more active, more basic, and more personal. 'Being civil to one another is much more active and a positive good than mere politeness or courtesy,' (Robert B. Pippin, The Persistence of Subjectivity, 2005)." ~ John-Robert Curtin, Ph.D.

On Civility

Restorative Reflections

By John-Robert Curtin, Ph.D.

"A paean to civility that couldn't come at a better time... Although civility may still have something to do with 'manners,' as the author sees it, the concept also encompasses 'compassion, dignity, human value, human worth, forgiveness, and self-dignity. Overall, the book is both an exploration and a celebration of these fundamental values. ~ Kirkus Reviews

"… A beautifully crafted and insightful book which holds your attention and encourages reflection and introspection on the path through life and the people we meet along the way. Highly relevant in these times (COVID-19) and [civil unrest worldwide] in developing a personal philosophy of actually and actively listening to bring about change.'"

~ Dr. Paul Quantock, Chairman, The Foundation for Entrepreneurial Participation,

Hull, E Riding of Yorkshire, UK

Author, John-Robert Curtin, Ph.D. is a Senior Fellow and Executive Director of the 4Civility Institute, Louisville, Kentucky and 4Civility Institute, Limited, Dublin Ireland. He is also a faculty member at the University of Louisville and at Indiana University and teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in mediation, restorative justice, and alternative dispute resolution.



Illustrator Ying Kit Chan has presented his art work in over 200 exhibitions in the United States as well as in Australia, Canada, Ecuador, Germany, Korea, Japan, England, Hong Kong, Poland, Taiwan, Italy, Switzerland and Portugal. Inspired by the deep ecology philosophy as well as Taoist and Buddhist ideologies.

