Author, Journalist, and Human Rights Advocate Nicholas Kristof to Speak at NAFSA 2020 International Education Conference in St. Louis

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Kristof, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the New York Times, will speak at the NAFSA 2020 Annual Conference & Expo in St. Louis, Missouri. He will address the conference on May 26, 2020.

Described as the "moral conscience" of international journalism, Kristof offers his readers a compassionate, first-hand view into how global poverty, gender inequality, and lack of health care access affects millions of people around the world. He also was one of the first journalists at the New York Times to experiment with and use social media to share stories and connect with readers like never before.

Kristof has lived on four continents, reported on six, and traveled to more than 150 countries. In his 2014 book, "A Path Appears," Kristof and his wife Sheryl Wudunn look around the world at people who are working to make it a better place, and show readers the numerous ways they can support this work.

"With his finger on the pulse of so many global trends and direct contact with cultures across the planet, Kristof will bring his thoughtful global analysis to NAFSA's annual conference," said Esther D. Brimmer, NAFSA executive director and CEO. "We are excited to have his insightful perspectives on the forces affecting our world today and the indefatigable human spirit."

Kristof and his wife were the first married couple to win a Pulitzer Prize in journalism for their coverage of China's Tiananmen Square democracy movement. They wrote "China Wakes: The Struggle for the Soul of a Rising Power" together and co-authored the best-selling "Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide," which draws a compelling picture of the trials and triumphs of women struggling for opportunity and equality. Called "electrifying" by The Washington Post, the book inspired a special PBS series of the same name. Their most recent work, "Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope," issues a plea–deeply personal and told through the lives of real Americans–to address the crisis in working-class America, while focusing on solutions to mend a half century of governmental failure. Often called the "reporter's reporter," Kristof is also the subject of the 2009 Sundance Film Festival documentary Reporter.

Kristof earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, and later a law degree from the University of Oxford, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

About the NAFSA Conference

NAFSA's 72nd Annual Conference & Expo is the world's largest gathering of professionals in international education with an expected 10,000 attendees from more than 100 countries. The conference offers a wide array of learning and networking opportunities for international educators and features more than 200 sessions and workshops focusing on the most crucial topics in international education and exchange and global learning. A major highlight of the conference is the International Education Expo Hall, which features more than 400 exhibitors representing hundreds of organizations from around the world, including colleges and universities; study abroad and intensive-English programs; embassies and government agencies; and more. The conference theme for 2020 is "Innovate, Influence, Impact." It will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, May 24- 29, 2020. Learn more at www.nafsa.org/stlouis.

About NAFSA

With more than 10,000 members, NAFSA: Association of International Educators is the world's largest nonprofit association dedicated to international education. Visit us at www.nafsa.org/press. To learn more about our advocacy efforts on behalf of international education, visit www.ConnectingOurWorld.org and @ConnectOurWorld on Twitter. Resources to guide our members on these issues can be found at www.nafsa.org/reginfo.

