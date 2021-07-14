Author Katie Anderson Launches Audiobook of 'Learning to Lead, Leading to Learn: Lessons From Toyota Leader Isao Yoshino on a Lifetime of Continuous Learning'

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized leadership coach, consultant, and author Katie Anderson has announced the audiobook release of her best-selling book Learning to Lead, Leading to Learn: Lessons from Toyota Leader Isao Yoshino on a Lifetime of Continuous Learning. The audiobook is launching on the one-year anniversary of the book's original publication.

An unexpected move to Japan began a journey of personal and professional discovery for Katie Anderson when she met Isao Yoshino, a 40-year Toyota Motor Company leader. Over five years, Anderson and Yoshino spent countless hours learning from each other — reflecting on what it takes to learn, to lead, and to care. As Anderson spent time with Yoshino, reflecting on his personal stories and insights while working at Toyota, she realized the importance of recording his leadership lessons while creating a resource to help experienced and aspiring leaders reflect and learn about themselves.

An Amazon #1 bestseller in seven categories across the United States and UK, Learning to Lead, Leading to Learn is more than a collection of Yoshino's personal stories and insights. It's a memorable — often entertaining, and at times poignant — way to highlight important leadership lessons. The book has been translated to Spanish and will soon be released in Japanese and Polish as well.

"One person has the power to impact the lives of many. Isao Yoshino is an inspiring force in my life, and now, through my book, I have the opportunity to share his wisdom with people all over the world," said Anderson. "I have been honored with the overwhelming positive response to my book in the first year. Now, with the launch of the audiobook, I'm thrilled to share these messages with even more passionate leaders."

For business professionals dedicated to continuous learning and people-centered leadership, this book will inspire all to lead, to learn, and to constantly seek ways to improve oneself. Through each story, readers will hear Yoshino's reflections on what he learned then and what he is re-learning now as he looks back at the totality of his career, and they will benefit from the insights Anderson gleans as key takeaways for real-time application.

Learning to Lead, Leading to Learn is a must-read for those who: want to become more people-centered leaders; practice lean or continuous improvement; serve in leadership, coaching, or operational management roles; want to learn more about Toyota's history and culture; and are inspired by heartwarming stories of personal discovery.

Learning to Lead, Leading to Learn: Lessons from Toyota Leader Isao Yoshino on a Lifetime of Continuous Learning is available in paperback and eBook on Amazon, and is now available on Audible and iTunes.

