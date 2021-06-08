Author Kenneth Gottfried Takes on the APA and Judges with Three New Books

BOONE, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kenneth Gottfried has released three new books – "Victim: How the American Psychological Association Kills Parents, Abuses Children & Grows Their Base;" "Killing Judges: The upcoming massacre of family court judges;" and "Child Abusers Wear Black Robes: Essential information when Judges abuse your children" – that examine how the American Psychological Association (APA) and family courts cause psychological abuse and trauma to children separated from their parents.

The American Psychological Association and judges cause and order childhood psychological abuse

"Victim: How the American Psychological Association Kills Parents, Abuses Children & Grows Their Base," published in April 2020, explains that the APA knows and understands that separating parents and children causes trauma. Gottfried reveals that the past four presidents of the American Psychological Association and board members have intentionally become an organization of child abusers and have encouraged suicide. Gottfried states that the APA made a deal with the devil.

"Killing Judges: The upcoming massacre of family court judges," published in May 2020, is an autobiographical book about the judicial system and judges who order child abuse and domestic violence. It is the vision of the author that child-abusive judges will be murdered. The pieces of the judicial system that protect those judges will find they are also targets for being accomplices. The book also lays out Gottfried's explanation of how the judicial system profits from destroying families.

"Child Abusers Wear Black Robes: Essential information when Judges abuse your children," published in April 2021, claims that the largest child trafficking ring is run by the U.S. government and its judicial system. It explains why "Victim" and "Killing Judges" were written with rage. Gottfried says the book was written to help parents and children of the corrupt and abusive legal systems fight back.

Gottfried's books are currently available on Amazon. For more information about childhood psychological abuse, visit https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2014/10/psychological-abuse.

