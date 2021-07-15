Author Kerry McDonald Reveals Humanity Is Ready for Alien Contact in New Sci-Fi Thriller

Today, people are no longer embarrassed about believing in extraterrestrials. Leaders around the world agree that Earth has been visited by aliens. Recently, Haim Eshed, former head of Israel's Defense Ministry space directorate, made headlines claiming to be in communication with a UFO. "The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here—humanity is not ready yet," Eshed says. Kerry McDonald thinks we are.

The Green Cathedral opens with a crash landing of an alien spacecraft in the rainforest of Costa Rica. According to the New York Times, the U.S. Air Force investigated over 12,000 UFO sightings from 1947-1969. 701 remain unexplained. McDonald explores an unexplainable UFO phenomenon, and introduces a beautiful alien woman who has a deep connection with nature. In a world immersed in crime, nature offers the only escape. Can the extraterrestrials be here to remind humanity?

DEA agent Abel has spent his life with the ugliest side of humanity. He's given in to corruption, bribery, and an illegal side hustle that has him on the run from the cartel. He stumbles upon an alien girl who lives in the jungle. Her space craft crash-landed a decade ago; his life crashed and burned well before that.

They fall in love, but Abel's past has tracked him down.

The Green Cathedral makes us believe in love at first sight, and that nature can heal lost souls, even in the depths of the cartel.

"Non-stop action . . . a real flight and fight to the finish. Absolutely worth a read."

–Screencraft

Kerry McDonald is an all-American gymnast and adrenaline junkie who thrives on rock climbing, base jumping, paragliding, yoga, meditation, lucid dreaming, and survival-focused getaways. An expert marksman, Kerry enjoys writing action-adventure stories that provide an adrenaline rush equivalent to life when lived to the fullest.

