Author Mark A. Davis Guides Readers to Their Destiny with Burning the Boat

DULUTH, Ga., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark A. Davis is an ordained minister, non-profit business consultant, and speaker. He is president of the Atlanta-based training and consulting company Non-Profit Connection, L.L.C. Davis is also a certified non-profit leadership and management expert who holds a master's degree in public administration (MPA) and a bachelor's in psychology. For more than 20 years, he has been a leader in change management, working with federal programs and early education institutions.

BURNING THE BOAT-10 reasons to leave corporate America and follow your dreams Author Mark A. Davis

This transformative book shares 10 crucial reasons to set you on your life's true quest toward your destiny. We live in a world that has conditioned us to fear; fear of the unknown, fear of not having enough, fear of not being enough, and this fear fuels our decisions and operates the rudder for the course of our lives. This book will take you on a journey of self-discovery, bravery, and ultimately choosing purpose over paycheck. At the end of this, you will find the courage to burn the boat and give up what feels safe and secure, for the unknown pursuit of passion.

"Burning the Boat, is a motivational, educational and inspirational book, filled with wise nuggets that encourages one to pursue their dreams. Mr. Davis shows great insight through his writing, that will help anyone who reads it, move to that next level and have the courage to burn the boat!"

International Author, Rhonda Knight

"Burn the boat and pursue your life's passion and purpose. Follow your dreams! You owe it to yourself." Mark A. Davis

