Author Melvin S. Marsh Joins Jewish Book Council Network Tour with Award-Winning Book, "Leaving Bacon Behind: A How-To Guide to Jewish Conversion"

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melvin S. Marsh, author of the award-winning book "Leaving Bacon Behind: A How to Guide to Jewish Conversion," is going on tour for the 2024-2025 cycle as part of the Jewish Book Council (JBC) Network. Review copies and interviews are available upon request, through his website (http://melsmarsh.com), through his publisher, Manhattan Book Group, or you can submit a request through JBC starting in September 2024.

Leaving Bacon Behind provides a comprehensive, easy-to-read guide for conversion that focuses on questions prospective Jews by Choice might have, including "Why should one convert to Judaism?" and "What happens after the conversion?" Leaving Bacon Behind, which has achieved Amazon Bestseller status as #1 in the "Jewish Life" category as well as won a Silver Award in Religion at the Non-fiction Book Awards, shares personal insights and practical advice for converting to Judaism in the modern world.

A self-described "Jew by choice," Marsh offers a step-by-step path for becoming a part of the Jewish community – from initial exploration to finding a Rabbi, gaining necessary education to ultimately converting and adopting the faith as a part of daily life. The included appendices provide an in-depth overview of observances, holidays, terminology, recommended reading, and beyond, making this guidebook a valuable resource for anyone interested in conversion, or simply looking to learn more about the Jewish faith. Due to the author not being the typical convert, this book includes a section of additional considerations for converting on a budget, if one is LGBT, disabled, or non-white, if one is already married to a non-Jew, or if one already has children.

The author masterfully condenses the complexities of religious conversion and the storied history of Judaism into a digestible, even entertaining format. The book serves as both an entry point to conversion and a useful reference throughout the process.

Because of his own experiences, Marsh also includes a section of special considerations that include converting on a budget, potential backlash from family and friends, being a member of the LGBT community, kosher eating, rural living, and more. He tells his own story of discovery and conversion, showing readers that not every path toward Judaism looks the same, and providing valuable, personal context to the practical advice that fills each page.

This excellent guide to conversion tackles every aspect of the process and does so with friendly honesty that supports readers throughout their journey.

No other book on Jewish conversion has incorporated widescale, peer-reviewed feedback from the target community. This includes content discussed in Judaism conversion classes and live courses, as well as questions, comments, and feedback from prospective and successful Jews by Choice.

Leaving Bacon Behind is sure to be a must-read conversion classic.

Leaving Bacon Behind (ISBN: 9781960142894) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $18.95, and the ebook retails for $8.95.

