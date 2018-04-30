Author Mike Veny Releases New Book Focused on Transforming Stigma and Developing the Superhero Within

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Only one-in-three African Americans who need mental health care receives it, according to the American Psychiatric Association. One of the major barriers to care is the stigma associated with mental illness – something author and speaker Mike Veny, recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry, has a mission to help people overcome. Veny focuses on helping communities heal emotional pain and discover meaning through simple ideas that empower wellness and healthy relationships.

Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero Mike Veny

Veny coined the term The Stigma Cycle™ to describe the destructiveness of untreated and undiagnosed mental health. "Stigma breaks up relationships, ends jobs, destroys families, and ruins lives. It serves as a dirty rumor that grows and grows until it's so big no one really cares if it's true or not, and it demolishes everything in its path," said Veny.

"Start talking. Your story is a superpower," continued Veny. "The world is hungry for superheroes of a rare breed who will champion mental health and rid the universe of the stigma. Are you one of those superheroes?"

In the book, "Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero," Veny offers readers a chance to tap into a lifetime of experience with mental health challenges. Veny covers topics such as:

Understanding The Stigma Cycle™;

Understanding how to transform shame through self-care;

Learning how to use conversation to transform silence;

Learning to transform sabotage, social injustice, self-destructive behavior, and suicide through connecting with others;

Learning innovative ideas for suicide prevention;

Having a practical plan for mental health recovery.

"Transforming Stigma: How to Become a Mental Wellness Superhero" is available in paperback and Kindle format on Amazon at http://amzn.to/2py3T28. For more information about Transforming Stigma™, visit the book's website at http://www.TransformingStigma.com.

ABOUT MIKE VENY

A highly sought after speaker in the field of mental health, mental health awareness and Mike Veny has dedicated his life to changing attitudes towards mental health. He travels the United States presenting on various topics using his trademark personality and personal touch that only comes from someone with experience in the field. He delivers educational, engaging, and entertaining presentations to meetings and conferences throughout the world. As a 2017 PM360 ELITE Award Winner, Mike is recognized as one of the 100 most influential people in the healthcare industry. Veny starred in several OC87 Recovery Diaries documentary films, two of which were featured at the 2017 Reel Minds Film series. Learn more at www.mikeveny.com.

