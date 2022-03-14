Author Mitchell Kesller's Book "Broke the Bread, Spilled The Tea" Is A New Controversial Take On The Bible

Broke the Bread, Spilled the Tea by author Mitchell Kesller highlights the truth about the LGBT community as mentioned in the Bible.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Mitchell Kesller's new book Broke the Bread, Spilled the Tea is an LGBT non-fiction book that is set to release on March 30th, 2022. The book explores the truth of what is written in the Bible as it pertains to homosexuality from an academic, lexicological, and historical perspective. The author brings up ancient texts and historical contexts to show that the six verses in the Bible known as the gay-bashing or clobber texts do not point to loving homosexual relationships but to something else.

Author Mitchell Kesller Broke the Bread, Spilled the Tea is set to release 03.30.2022

With this book, the author exposes the truth about a message that has been twisted and misinterpreted for years as a weapon against the Queer community. He makes a bold statement that perhaps the fullness and truth of God is not what is preached on the church's Sunday pulpits.

Talking to the media, Mitchell Kesller said, "The church has been an influential institution in human history and in our society. For centuries, the institution has been a self-proclaimed representative of God on Earth; However, it's ironic to see how organized religion's weaponized faith has been the source of wars, slavery, genocide, and oppression throughout the world. In an era of blind faith and misinformation, I wanted people to take a closer look at the Bible and discover what is real and what is not."

"I want people to realize how much in the Bible has been misinterpreted to oppress the LGBT+ community. God loves the LGBT+ community, and the Bible provides enough proof of this. As a devout Christian, when I accepted myself as bisexual I had a hard time believing that God loved me. The religious trauma faced by thousands across the nation who have recently become part of the deconstructionist movement is a glaring sign that I'm not alone. Through deep academic research of the holy scriptures, I realized that God loves all his children, and has no qualms with loving homosexual relationships. Enough is enough. The church will no longer gate-keep heaven and God's love from the marginalized people it was meant to embrace. This book is a starting point as I encourage others to take a closer look at the Bible from an academic perspective," added the author.

Editor Leslie Ross while reviewing the book noted, "This book is a breath of fresh air for a community that has long been suffocated."

Mitchell Kesller's Book "Broke the Bread, Spilled The Tea.'' is available for preorder for both print and ebooks, and will be officially released on March 30th, 2022.

Readers can place their orders on Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com.

For more information, visit: www.mitchellkesller.com

For updates follow him @mitchellkesller on Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Mitchell Kesller

6174604065

[email protected]

SOURCE Mitchell Kesller