Author Odule Bitol Releases New Book, "Wave of Show: The Third World War and the Return of Christ"

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, author Odule Bitol shares his belief that The Third World War is imminent and warns the United States of America and the world to take charge, stop playing political games and wake up from their slumber. "The country needs to be prepared for what's coming because this historical election in November 2024 will definitely determine the future of planet Earth. A lot of things can change in the blink of an eye: immigrants looking for hope, the American people's lifestyle and the world. The U.S. will need a president with his/her head on his/her shoulders," says Bitol.

Odule Bitol Book

"With all due respect to both former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, there is no doubt the Haitians are a hard-working nation and family," Bitol says. "Everyone follows their own destiny regardless of their country, and that is why the law is always around to fulfill its duties."

"Despite Jovenel Moise's plea for help, he was assassinated on July 7, 2021, under the watch of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. It's time for those responsible for plotting his assassination to face justice. After all the suffering Haitians have endured, remember they supported you in your first campaign, Mr. President. You promised to fulfill your commitment to the Haitian people, and we are waiting for you to deliver," Bitol declares.

Wave of Show: The Third World War and the Return of Christ has come at a critical time in our history. Bitol explains, "It is the right moment to alert everyone concerned about the world's future agenda. What is next? The clock to the Third World War is ticking. We better pray to have the right leadership in the United States and Latin America because each leader will have to stand up to defend their region! The world is about to turn upside down."

The problem of the world is not social or material, but spiritual, Prophet Odule Bitol claims. He has written this book for everyone who has been frustrated and searching for the right answer about the end of time for the world. Bitol links the waves of war, earthquakes, tsunamis, and political conflict to the imminent start of the Third World War and the triumphant return of our Savior, Jesus Christ. "Without a doubt, I received the Message from God," he says. "I, Odule Bitol, put the package together for you: Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines, China, North Korea, South Korea, Israel, Hamas, Iran, Palestine, Iraq, etc."

This book, Wave of Show, reveals how the spirit of death will accomplish his routine before his final destruction. The central theme of this book is the Third World War and the return of Christ, including Armageddon. The book projects and reveals how the angel of death soon will be in charge of sabotaging humankind's life.

"The book contains predictions that God revealed to me," Bitol declares. "I reveal them to you now. The wave of currents always starts small, then rises to a huge wave, until causing a big, final explosion. The end of time is closer than ever, and the Third World War is right before your doorstep. What will be future of humankind?"

Bitol concludes, "As a former potential candidate for the presidency of Haiti, I will defend my country in the name of Jesus at all costs!"

